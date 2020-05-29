Menu
$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Strait Line Auto Sales

306-445-5885

2009 Pontiac G6

2009 Pontiac G6

GT

2009 Pontiac G6

GT

Location

Strait Line Auto Sales

2671 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 3K4

306-445-5885

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 236,547KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5063601
  • Stock #: 2513
  • VIN: 1G2ZH57N794128793
Exterior Colour
Silver
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

GREAT LITTLE ECONOMICAL CAR

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Electrochromic rearview mirror w/compass
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Halogen Headlamps
  • Electric rear window defogger
  • Front/rear carpeted floor mats
  • 12V aux pwr outlet
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Projector beam fog lamps
Seating
  • REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
  • 60/40 split-folding rear seat -inc: outboard adjustable head restraints
Safety
  • 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
  • Brake/transmission shift interlock
  • Pwr front/rear disc brakes
  • Front seat belt height adjusters
  • Full function traction control
  • Lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH)
Power Options
  • pwr trunk release
Windows
  • Solar-Ray tinted glass
Security
  • Electronic immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Maintenance-free battery w/rundown protection
  • Rear door child safety locks
  • Emergency trunk release handle
  • Ride & handling suspension
  • Hydraulic pwr steering
  • Stainless steel exhaust system w/chrome tip
  • 3-spoke leather wrapped steering wheel w/radio controls
  • Tilt adjustable telescopic steering column
  • Rear window grid antenna
  • Rear cargo net
  • P225/50SR17 all-season BSW tires
  • Dual front roof mounted courtesy & reading lights
  • Body-colour rocker panel extensions
  • Dual body-colour pwr manual folding mirrors
  • Flat blade speed sensitive intermittent windshield wipers
  • 3-point seat belts for all seating positions -inc: front seat pretensioners w/load limiters
  • Illuminated visor vanity extendable mirrors
  • Leather wrapped shift knob & parking brake handle
  • Pwr windows w/driver-side express down, rear passenger lockout
  • Driver info system -inc: clock, external temp, oil life monitor, user programmable features, message centre
  • Front centre console -inc: shift handle, parking brake, storage armrest, (2) front/(2) rear cup holders
  • Instrumentation -inc: speedometer, tachometer, odometer, temp & fuel gauges
  • Lighting -inc: delayed entry w/theatre dimming, exit lighting
  • Side head curtain, dual stage front & side air bags w/passenger sensing system
  • 200-watt high performance Monsoon sound system w/(8) speakers
  • Bluetooth wireless system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

