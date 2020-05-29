2009 Pontiac G6

- Comfort
- Air Conditioning
- Electrochromic rearview mirror w/compass
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Halogen Headlamps
- Electric rear window defogger
- Front/rear carpeted floor mats
- 12V aux pwr outlet
- Powertrain
- Exterior
- Rear Spoiler
- Projector beam fog lamps
- Seating
- REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
- 60/40 split-folding rear seat -inc: outboard adjustable head restraints
- Safety
- 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
- Brake/transmission shift interlock
- Pwr front/rear disc brakes
- Front seat belt height adjusters
- Full function traction control
- Lower anchors & top tethers for children (LATCH)
- Power Options
- Windows
- Security
- Additional Features
- Maintenance-free battery w/rundown protection
- Rear door child safety locks
- Emergency trunk release handle
- Ride & handling suspension
- Hydraulic pwr steering
- Stainless steel exhaust system w/chrome tip
- 3-spoke leather wrapped steering wheel w/radio controls
- Tilt adjustable telescopic steering column
- Rear window grid antenna
- Rear cargo net
- P225/50SR17 all-season BSW tires
- Dual front roof mounted courtesy & reading lights
- Body-colour rocker panel extensions
- Dual body-colour pwr manual folding mirrors
- Flat blade speed sensitive intermittent windshield wipers
- 3-point seat belts for all seating positions -inc: front seat pretensioners w/load limiters
- Illuminated visor vanity extendable mirrors
- Leather wrapped shift knob & parking brake handle
- Pwr windows w/driver-side express down, rear passenger lockout
- Driver info system -inc: clock, external temp, oil life monitor, user programmable features, message centre
- Front centre console -inc: shift handle, parking brake, storage armrest, (2) front/(2) rear cup holders
- Instrumentation -inc: speedometer, tachometer, odometer, temp & fuel gauges
- Lighting -inc: delayed entry w/theatre dimming, exit lighting
- Side head curtain, dual stage front & side air bags w/passenger sensing system
- 200-watt high performance Monsoon sound system w/(8) speakers
- Bluetooth wireless system
