2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

KBB.com Brand Image Awards. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 delivers a Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/323 engine powering this Automatic transmission. 5.3L SFI FLEX-FUEL V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE -inc: variable valve timing (VVT), active fuel management (STD), XM satellite radio -inc: digital quality sound w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes 3 free trial months beyond which service fees apply*, Warning buzzers, key-in-ignition, headlamp-on.*This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *Tools, mechanical jack & wheel wrench, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (does not apply to spare tire), Steering wheel mounted audio system controls, Stabilitrak electronic stability control system w/Proactive Roll Avoidance, Spare tire lock, Solar-Ray tinted glass, Side-guard door beams, Remote vehicle starter system -inc: (2) extended-range key fob transmitters, remote keyless entry, remote vehicle start, illuminated entry, panic & vehicle content theft alarms, Recovery hooks -inc: (2) front mounted at the front of each frame side member, Rear split-folding stadium style bench seat.* Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: If you have serious work to do and want to burn less fuel doing it, this is your truck. While Ford and Dodge full-sizers are new and improved for 2010 Chevys recently redesigned Silverado remains fully competitive, is the only hybrid and by far the most fuel efficient on the road.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 can get you a dependable Silverado 1500 today!
