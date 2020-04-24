Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ

Location

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

Contact Seller

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 151,624KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4909137
  • Stock #: 20P022A
  • VIN: 3GCRKTE38AG211028
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

KBB.com Brand Image Awards. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 delivers a Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/323 engine powering this Automatic transmission. 5.3L SFI FLEX-FUEL V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE -inc: variable valve timing (VVT), active fuel management (STD), XM satellite radio -inc: digital quality sound w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes 3 free trial months beyond which service fees apply*, Warning buzzers, key-in-ignition, headlamp-on.*This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *Tools, mechanical jack & wheel wrench, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (does not apply to spare tire), Steering wheel mounted audio system controls, Stabilitrak electronic stability control system w/Proactive Roll Avoidance, Spare tire lock, Solar-Ray tinted glass, Side-guard door beams, Remote vehicle starter system -inc: (2) extended-range key fob transmitters, remote keyless entry, remote vehicle start, illuminated entry, panic & vehicle content theft alarms, Recovery hooks -inc: (2) front mounted at the front of each frame side member, Rear split-folding stadium style bench seat.* Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: If you have serious work to do and want to burn less fuel doing it, this is your truck. While Ford and Dodge full-sizers are new and improved for 2010 Chevys recently redesigned Silverado remains fully competitive, is the only hybrid and by far the most fuel efficient on the road.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 can get you a dependable Silverado 1500 today!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Exterior
  • Chrome Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Requires Subscription
  • 5.3L SFI FLEX-FUEL V8 (VORTEC) ENGINE -inc: variable valve timing (VVT) active fuel management (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 19,653 KM
$55,000 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 16,829 KM
$57,990 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 2 KM
$28,000 + tax & lic
Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-445-XXXX

(click to show)

306-445-3300

Send A Message