Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Dodge Caliber

SXT**Very low mileage**

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Dodge Caliber

SXT**Very low mileage**

Location

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 55,797KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4978938
  • Stock #: 20254A
  • VIN: 1B3CB4HA6AD527760
Exterior Colour
Deep Water Blue Pearl
Interior Colour
Dark Slate Gray
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Only 55,797 Miles! This Dodge Caliber delivers a Gas I4 2.0L/122 engine powering this Variable transmission. P215/60R17 ALL-SEASON TOURING BSW TIRES (STD), DEEP WATER BLUE PEARL, DARK SLATE GRAY, PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS.*This Dodge Caliber Comes Equipped with These Options *24D SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.0L I4 engine, continuously variable trans , CONTINUOUSLY VARIABLE TRANSAXLE II -inc: tip start, 2.0L DOHC DUAL VVT 16-VALVE I4 ENGINE, Variable-intermittent windshield wipers, Touring Suspension, Tire pressure monitor warning lamp, Tilt steering column, Tachometer, Supplemental front & rear side-curtain airbags, Speed-sensitive pwr door locks.* Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: Whether youre looking to get some versatility with your economy or some economy with your versatility, the 2010 Dodge Caliber throws in a little attitude as well.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 can get you a dependable Caliber today!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 2.0L DOHC DUAL VVT 16-VALVE I4 ENGINE
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • DARK SLATE GRAY PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
  • DEEP WATER BLUE PEARL
  • CONTINUOUSLY VARIABLE TRANSAXLE II -inc: tip start
  • P215/60R17 ALL-SEASON TOURING BSW TIRES (STD)
  • 24D SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.0L I4 engine continuously variable trans

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2013 Buick Encore Co...
 138,464 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2009 Jeep Compass Ro...
 154,153 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Land Rover Rang...
 153,403 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-445-XXXX

(click to show)

306-445-3300

Send A Message