2010 Dodge Caliber

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Heated Mirrors

ABS

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Floor mats

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer

2.0L DOHC DUAL VVT 16-VALVE I4 ENGINE Exterior Rear Spoiler

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season

Steel Wheels Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Cargo shade Additional Features Wheel Covers

DARK SLATE GRAY PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS

DEEP WATER BLUE PEARL

CONTINUOUSLY VARIABLE TRANSAXLE II -inc: tip start

P215/60R17 ALL-SEASON TOURING BSW TIRES (STD)

24D SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 2.0L I4 engine continuously variable trans

