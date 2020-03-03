Menu
2010 GMC Acadia

SLT1

2010 GMC Acadia

SLT1

Location

Strait Line Auto Sales

2671 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 3K4

306-445-5885

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 190,817KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4796688
  • Stock #: 2393
  • VIN: 1GKLVMED8AJ138936
Exterior Colour
Silver
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

LOADED NAVIGATION SUNROOF LEATHER HEATED SEATS BACK UP CAMERA POWER LIFTGATE

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Dual halogen projector headlamps w/auto on-off
  • Colour keyed carpeting w/front & rear floor mats
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • rear window defogger
  • Solar-Ray light tinted windshield/front door glass
Suspension
  • 4-wheel independent suspension
Safety
  • Brake/transmission shift interlock
  • Child security rear door locks
  • Ultrasonic rear parking aid
Security
  • Engine immobilizer theft deterrent system
Trim
  • Body coloured bodyside mouldings
Exterior
  • Front round halogen fog lamps
Additional Features
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • Battery rundown protection
  • oil life monitor
  • Variable assist pwr steering
  • Solar-Ray deep tinted rear side/rear quarter/rear liftgate glass
  • Limited use compact spare tire/wheel
  • Silver-painted roof rails w/black end caps
  • Body coloured rear spoiler
  • Intermittent front & rear wipers w/washers
  • Manual liftgate
  • Front centre console w/storage
  • Tilt & telescoping steering column
  • Security system w/programmable audible/visible theft alarm
  • Dual sunshades w/covered & illuminated mirrors
  • Cargo storage under rear floor
  • Driver & front passenger airbags w/airbag suppression & passenger detecting system
  • Front row side impact airbags
  • All rows head curtain side impact airbags
  • LATCH child safety seat system
  • 19" x 7.5" machined aluminum wheels
  • P255/60R19 all-season BSW tires
  • Leather wrapped steering wheel w/audio controls
  • Hex fixed antenna
  • Chrome beltline mouldings
  • Automatic tri-zone climate control
  • Body coloured manual folding pwr heated mirrors w/turn signal indicators
  • Rearview camera system w/rearview mirror integrated display
  • 170 amp alternator
  • 3.6L DI V6 engine -inc: variable valve timing
  • Bluetooth system w/microphone & voice recognition
  • Dual exhaust system w/chrome tips
  • XM satellite radio -inc: digital sound quality w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes (3) free trial months beyond which service fees apply*
  • Cupholders -inc: (4) front, (4) 2nd row, (2) 3rd row
  • Pwr windows w/driver express down, rear disable
  • Front seat belts w/pretensioners, dual mode retractors, shoulder belt height adjusters
  • Lighting -inc: theatre dimming, LED cargo compartment, LED front seat reading lights, 2nd row reading lights integrated in dome light, illuminated entry/exit
  • 5-gauge instrumentation w/enhanced driver info centre, outside temp, compass
  • Universal home remote (operates garage door, lights & other devices)
  • 3.6L DI V6 ENGINE
  • Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes -inc: panic brake assist
  • Rear seat audio controls -inc: (2) headphone jacks, controls for volume/station selection/media

