2010 GMC Terrain

SLE-2

2010 GMC Terrain

SLE-2

Location

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 171,062KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4978941
  • Stock #: 20302A
  • VIN: 2CTFLEEY7A6340823
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This GMC Terrain boasts a Gas V6 3.0L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission. 3.0L DOHC DI VVT V6 ENGINE -inc: dual tip exhaust, 18" x 7" painted aluminum wheels, P235/55R18 all-season BSW tires, 150 amp generator, 615 CCA battery w/rundown protection, hydraulic pwr steering, 3500 lbs/1588 kgs towing capacity, 79.1L (17.4 gal) fuel tank, 2404 kg (5300 lbs) GVWR, XM satellite radio, Uplevel halogen projector headlamps w/auto lamp control.*This GMC Terrain Comes Equipped with These Options *Traction control, Tilt & telescopic steering column, Thermostatically controlled engine block heater, Stainless steel single exhaust system, Stabilitrak electronic stability control system w/trailer sway control, Solar-Ray tinted glass on windshield & front door windows, Solar-Ray deep tinted glass -inc: rear door, rear quarter, rear window, Soft Ride suspension system, Seat-mounted driver & front passenger thorax side-impact airbags, Roof mounted antenna.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 to claim your GMC Terrain!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Requires Subscription
  • 3.0L DOHC DI VVT V6 ENGINE -inc: dual tip exhaust 18" x 7" painted aluminum wheels P235/55R18 all-season BSW tires 150 amp generator 615 CCA battery w/rundown protection hydraulic pwr steering 3500 lbs/1588 kgs towing capacity 79.1L (17.4 gal) ...

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

