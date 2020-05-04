Menu
2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

Location

Strait Line Auto Sales

2671 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 3K4

306-445-5885

Contact Seller

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 209,584KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4974147
  • Stock #: 2526
  • VIN: 5NMSGDAG2AH351226
Exterior Colour
Silver
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Roof rack side rails
Safety
  • Brake Assist
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Front & rear crumple zones
  • Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC)
  • Roof mounted side curtain airbags for front & 2nd rows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • Roof mounted micro antenna
Windows
  • rear window defogger
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Convenience
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • Front & Rear Floor Mats
  • (3) passenger assist grips
  • Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
Power Options
  • Pwr rack & pinion steering
Suspension
  • Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
Trim
  • Chrome grille surround
Seating
  • 3-point seatbelts for all seating positions
  • Front seat mounted side impact airbags
  • 60/40 split-fold 2nd row bench seat -inc: adjustable headrests
Additional Features
  • Energy-absorbing steering column
  • Front & rear stabilizer bars
  • Lockable glove box
  • (2) rear coat hangers
  • Remote fuel door/hood release
  • Seatback pockets
  • Deluxe cut-pile carpeting
  • Bluetooth Capability
  • Shift interlock system
  • Pwr window lock-out button
  • Hood buckling creases & safety stops
  • 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
  • Body-side reinforcements
  • Pwr ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
  • 150-amp alternator
  • All-Wheel Drive
  • 3.5L DOHC CVVT V6 engine
  • Alternator management system
  • Independent multi-link rear suspension -inc: gas shocks
  • Body-colour bumpers w/dark grey lower inserts
  • Black body-side moulding
  • Heated pwr body-colour manual folding mirrors w/timer
  • 2-speed variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/deicer
  • Body-colour door/liftgate handles
  • Eco indicator
  • Integrated door armrests w/map pockets
  • Dual illuminated sunvisor mirrors w/visor extensions
  • Leather-wrapped black shift knob
  • Cargo area under-floor storage
  • Lower/upper anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
  • P235/60R18 all season tires
  • 18" x 7.0" aluminum wheels
  • Pwr tilt & slide glass sunroof
  • Pwr windows w/driver auto-down, illuminated switches
  • Woodgrain trim -inc: centre console, lower dash, upper door inserts, TGS surround
  • Cupholders -inc: (2) front centre console, (2) rear console, (4) doors
  • Front centre console -inc: storage, armrest
  • Silver accented instrumentation -inc: tachometer, coolant temp, odometer, trip odometer, clock
  • 12-volt pwr outlets -inc: (2) front, (1) rear of centre console, (1) cargo area
  • Lighting -inc: (2) map, glove box, central dome, ignition
  • Front seat belts -inc: pretensioners, load limiters, adjustable shoulder anchors
  • AM/FM/XM audio system -inc: CD/MP3 player, (6) speakers, 120-watt amp, iPod USB/aux input, free XM activation & 3-month trial subscription
  • Warning lights -inc: oil pressure, charging system, door ajar, airbag (SRS), low fuel, brake, check engine, ABS, seat belt
  • 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: SHIFTRONIC, lock-up torque converter

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

