2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

- Exterior
- Tinted Glass
- Rear Spoiler
- Roof rack side rails
- Safety
- Brake Assist
- Child safety rear door locks
- Front & rear crumple zones
- Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC)
- Roof mounted side curtain airbags for front & 2nd rows
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Trip Computer
- Roof mounted micro antenna
- Windows
- rear window defogger
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Convenience
- Compact Spare Tire
- Front & Rear Floor Mats
- (3) passenger assist grips
- Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
- Power Options
- Pwr rack & pinion steering
- Suspension
- Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
- Trim
- Seating
- 3-point seatbelts for all seating positions
- Front seat mounted side impact airbags
- 60/40 split-fold 2nd row bench seat -inc: adjustable headrests
- Additional Features
- Energy-absorbing steering column
- Front & rear stabilizer bars
- Lockable glove box
- (2) rear coat hangers
- Remote fuel door/hood release
- Seatback pockets
- Deluxe cut-pile carpeting
- Bluetooth Capability
- Shift interlock system
- Pwr window lock-out button
- Hood buckling creases & safety stops
- 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
- Body-side reinforcements
- Pwr ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
- 150-amp alternator
- All-Wheel Drive
- 3.5L DOHC CVVT V6 engine
- Alternator management system
- Independent multi-link rear suspension -inc: gas shocks
- Body-colour bumpers w/dark grey lower inserts
- Black body-side moulding
- Heated pwr body-colour manual folding mirrors w/timer
- 2-speed variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/deicer
- Body-colour door/liftgate handles
- Eco indicator
- Integrated door armrests w/map pockets
- Dual illuminated sunvisor mirrors w/visor extensions
- Leather-wrapped black shift knob
- Cargo area under-floor storage
- Lower/upper anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
- P235/60R18 all season tires
- 18" x 7.0" aluminum wheels
- Pwr tilt & slide glass sunroof
- Pwr windows w/driver auto-down, illuminated switches
- Woodgrain trim -inc: centre console, lower dash, upper door inserts, TGS surround
- Cupholders -inc: (2) front centre console, (2) rear console, (4) doors
- Front centre console -inc: storage, armrest
- Silver accented instrumentation -inc: tachometer, coolant temp, odometer, trip odometer, clock
- 12-volt pwr outlets -inc: (2) front, (1) rear of centre console, (1) cargo area
- Lighting -inc: (2) map, glove box, central dome, ignition
- Front seat belts -inc: pretensioners, load limiters, adjustable shoulder anchors
- AM/FM/XM audio system -inc: CD/MP3 player, (6) speakers, 120-watt amp, iPod USB/aux input, free XM activation & 3-month trial subscription
- Warning lights -inc: oil pressure, charging system, door ajar, airbag (SRS), low fuel, brake, check engine, ABS, seat belt
- 6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: SHIFTRONIC, lock-up torque converter
