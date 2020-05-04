2010 Hyundai Santa Fe

Exterior Tinted Glass

Rear Spoiler

Roof rack side rails Safety Brake Assist

Child safety rear door locks

Front & rear crumple zones

Traction control system (TCS) w/electronic stability control (ESC)

Roof mounted side curtain airbags for front & 2nd rows Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer

Roof mounted micro antenna Windows rear window defogger

Rear Privacy Glass Convenience Compact Spare Tire

Front & Rear Floor Mats

(3) passenger assist grips

Intermittent rear window wiper/washer Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Suspension Independent MacPherson strut front suspension Trim Chrome grille surround Seating 3-point seatbelts for all seating positions

Front seat mounted side impact airbags

60/40 split-fold 2nd row bench seat -inc: adjustable headrests

Additional Features Energy-absorbing steering column

Front & rear stabilizer bars

Lockable glove box

(2) rear coat hangers

Remote fuel door/hood release

Seatback pockets

Deluxe cut-pile carpeting

Bluetooth Capability

Shift interlock system

Pwr window lock-out button

Hood buckling creases & safety stops

4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)

Body-side reinforcements

Pwr ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes

150-amp alternator

All-Wheel Drive

3.5L DOHC CVVT V6 engine

Alternator management system

Independent multi-link rear suspension -inc: gas shocks

Body-colour bumpers w/dark grey lower inserts

Black body-side moulding

Heated pwr body-colour manual folding mirrors w/timer

2-speed variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/deicer

Body-colour door/liftgate handles

Eco indicator

Integrated door armrests w/map pockets

Dual illuminated sunvisor mirrors w/visor extensions

Leather-wrapped black shift knob

Cargo area under-floor storage

Lower/upper anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system

P235/60R18 all season tires

18" x 7.0" aluminum wheels

Pwr tilt & slide glass sunroof

Pwr windows w/driver auto-down, illuminated switches

Woodgrain trim -inc: centre console, lower dash, upper door inserts, TGS surround

Cupholders -inc: (2) front centre console, (2) rear console, (4) doors

Front centre console -inc: storage, armrest

Silver accented instrumentation -inc: tachometer, coolant temp, odometer, trip odometer, clock

12-volt pwr outlets -inc: (2) front, (1) rear of centre console, (1) cargo area

Lighting -inc: (2) map, glove box, central dome, ignition

Front seat belts -inc: pretensioners, load limiters, adjustable shoulder anchors

AM/FM/XM audio system -inc: CD/MP3 player, (6) speakers, 120-watt amp, iPod USB/aux input, free XM activation & 3-month trial subscription

Warning lights -inc: oil pressure, charging system, door ajar, airbag (SRS), low fuel, brake, check engine, ABS, seat belt

6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: SHIFTRONIC, lock-up torque converter

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.