$28,451+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-445-3300
2011 Ford Mustang
GT
Location
Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
306-445-3300
$28,451
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8256636
- Stock #: 22P082
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Stock # 22P082
- Mileage 93,084 KM
Vehicle Description
While its strongest appeal will be to the Mustang faithful, the latest iteration of this American icon now has the look, feel and features that should make it worthy of consideration by anyone shopping for a sporty, rear-drive two-door. The SYNC audio system and the V6's impressive fuel economy are two huge selling points unmatched by the Mustang's competitors.*This Ford Mustang Features the Following Options*This Ford Mustang delivers a Gas V8 5.0L/302 engine powering it's polished transmission. Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Unique pony grille & fender badges, Traction control. Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Tilt steering wheel w/speed controls, T185/55R18 spare tire, SYNC voice activated communications & entertainment system -inc: Bluetooth capability, steering wheel audio controls, USB port, audio input jack, 911 Assist, Sun visors w/vanity mirrors (2010), Stainless steel dual exhaust system w/3.5" tips, Speed control, SOS post crash alert system, SIRIUS satellite radio w/6-month prepaid subscription, Side intrusion door beams.*Certified Pre-Owned Benefits*All of our certified pre-owned vehicles pass a 150-plus point inspection to ensure our vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standards and come with a 3 month 5,000 km dealer certified warranty with roadside assistance. A free Carfax report is available to you on all our pre-owned vehicles. 3 Months of XM radio included. (When equipped in vehicle).*Stop By Today *Team Bridges offers competitive pricing, and our trade-in values won't be beat! Buying a vehicle can be fun and stress-free, just let our hard working, knowledgeable Sales Consultants get to work for you! We look forward to earning your business and we are committed to building a lifetime relationship with you. Stop by and test drive this beauty! We are located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK.
Vehicle Features
