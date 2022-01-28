Menu
2011 Ford Mustang

93,084 KM

Details Description Features

$28,451

+ tax & licensing
$28,451

+ taxes & licensing

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

306-445-3300

2011 Ford Mustang

2011 Ford Mustang

GT

2011 Ford Mustang

GT

Location

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

$28,451

+ taxes & licensing

93,084KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8256636
  • Stock #: 22P082

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 22P082
  • Mileage 93,084 KM

Vehicle Description

While its strongest appeal will be to the Mustang faithful, the latest iteration of this American icon now has the look, feel and features that should make it worthy of consideration by anyone shopping for a sporty, rear-drive two-door. The SYNC audio system and the V6's impressive fuel economy are two huge selling points unmatched by the Mustang's competitors.*This Ford Mustang Features the Following Options*This Ford Mustang delivers a Gas V8 5.0L/302 engine powering it's polished transmission. Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Unique pony grille & fender badges, Traction control. Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Tilt steering wheel w/speed controls, T185/55R18 spare tire, SYNC voice activated communications & entertainment system -inc: Bluetooth capability, steering wheel audio controls, USB port, audio input jack, 911 Assist, Sun visors w/vanity mirrors (2010), Stainless steel dual exhaust system w/3.5" tips, Speed control, SOS post crash alert system, SIRIUS satellite radio w/6-month prepaid subscription, Side intrusion door beams.*Certified Pre-Owned Benefits*All of our certified pre-owned vehicles pass a 150-plus point inspection to ensure our vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standards and come with a 3 month 5,000 km dealer certified warranty with roadside assistance. A free Carfax report is available to you on all our pre-owned vehicles. 3 Months of XM radio included. (When equipped in vehicle).*Stop By Today *Team Bridges offers competitive pricing, and our trade-in values won't be beat! Buying a vehicle can be fun and stress-free, just let our hard working, knowledgeable Sales Consultants get to work for you! We look forward to earning your business and we are committed to building a lifetime relationship with you. Stop by and test drive this beauty! We are located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

