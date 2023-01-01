$37,522+ tax & licensing
2011 GMC Sierra 2500
HD Denali
Location
Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
306-445-3300
$37,522
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9455665
- Stock #: 23102C
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 167,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This GMC Sierra 2500HD boasts a Turbo-Charged Diesel V8 6.6L/403 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 6.6L V8 DURAMAX DIESEL -inc: dual 730 CCA batteries, engine block heater, diesel exhaust brake, cover for radiator grille & front bumper openings for winter weather, XM satellite radio -inc: 130 channels of digital quality sound w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes (3) free trial months beyond which service fees apply*, Windshield wipers and washers, intermittent wiper system -inc: demand-type washer system.* This GMC Sierra 2500HD Features the Following Options *Windows, rear, power, Windows, front, power with backlit switches and lockout feature includes driver and passenger express down, Wheels, 45.7 cm (18") polished aluminum, Vehicle theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer, Universal Home Remote, Transmission, 6-speed automatic with OD (REQ: L96 Engine), Transfer case, electronic shift 2-speed w/rotary dial controls, Trailering, heavy duty -inc: extra capacity trans cooling (except w/ZW9), Trailer brake, control integrated *May not be suitable for some electric/hydraulic trailer brake systems. Check w/trailer manufacturer for specific requirements.*, Tools, mechanical jack and wheel wrench.* Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: If you are a satisfied past or current Sierra HD owner, you will love these much-improved new ones despite their mostly carryover styling. Their performance, capabilities, refinement and fuel efficiency have improved, especially with their new and surprisingly quiet available Duramax turbo diesel V8.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 to claim your GMC Sierra 2500HD!
