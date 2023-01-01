Menu
2011 GMC Sierra 2500

167,000 KM

Details

$37,522

+ tax & licensing
$37,522

+ taxes & licensing

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

306-445-3300

Contact Seller
2011 GMC Sierra 2500

2011 GMC Sierra 2500

HD Denali

2011 GMC Sierra 2500

HD Denali

Location

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

$37,522

+ taxes & licensing

167,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9455665
  Stock #: 23102C

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 167,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This GMC Sierra 2500HD boasts a Turbo-Charged Diesel V8 6.6L/403 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 6.6L V8 DURAMAX DIESEL -inc: dual 730 CCA batteries, engine block heater, diesel exhaust brake, cover for radiator grille & front bumper openings for winter weather, XM satellite radio -inc: 130 channels of digital quality sound w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes (3) free trial months beyond which service fees apply*, Windshield wipers and washers, intermittent wiper system -inc: demand-type washer system.* This GMC Sierra 2500HD Features the Following Options *Windows, rear, power, Windows, front, power with backlit switches and lockout feature includes driver and passenger express down, Wheels, 45.7 cm (18") polished aluminum, Vehicle theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer, Universal Home Remote, Transmission, 6-speed automatic with OD (REQ: L96 Engine), Transfer case, electronic shift 2-speed w/rotary dial controls, Trailering, heavy duty -inc: extra capacity trans cooling (except w/ZW9), Trailer brake, control integrated *May not be suitable for some electric/hydraulic trailer brake systems. Check w/trailer manufacturer for specific requirements.*, Tools, mechanical jack and wheel wrench.* Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: If you are a satisfied past or current Sierra HD owner, you will love these much-improved new ones despite their mostly carryover styling. Their performance, capabilities, refinement and fuel efficiency have improved, especially with their new and surprisingly quiet available Duramax turbo diesel V8.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 to claim your GMC Sierra 2500HD!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 6.6L V8 DURAMAX DIESEL -inc: dual 730 CCA batteries engine block heater diesel exhaust brake cover for radiator grille & front bumper openings for winter weather
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

