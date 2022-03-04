Menu
2011 Honda CR-V

184,144 KM

Details Description Features

$14,462

+ tax & licensing
EXL

Location

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

184,144KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 22P036A
  • Mileage 184,144 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com Brand Image Awards. This Honda CR-V boasts a Gas I4 2.4L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. XM satellite radio, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) w/traction control, Variable intermittent windshield wipers.*This Honda CR-V Comes Equipped with These Options *USB input jack, Upper & lower glove compartments, Tire pressure monitoring system, Tilt & telescoping steering column, Steering wheel-mounted cruise controls, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, Security system, Remote fuel filler door release, Remote entry system, Reclining 60/40 split sliding fold & tumble forward rear seats -inc: centre pass-through.* Visit Us Today *Treat yourself- stop by Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Bucket Seats
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
