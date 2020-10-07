2011 RAM 3500

2nd row in-floor storage bins
Instrument Cluster w/Display Screen
Variable-speed intermittent windshield wipers
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Traveler/Mini Trip Computer
Sentry key theft-deterrent system
Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case
Front license plate bracket
Driver/passenger assist handles
200-KPH primary speedometer
Electronically-controlled throttle
Overhead Ambient Surround Lighting
Front height-adjustable shoulder belts
Supplemental front side airbags
Colour-keyed instrument panel bezel
730-amp maintenance-free battery
Rear underseat compartment storage
Advanced multistage front airbags
Body-colour headlamp filler panel
Outside temp gauge & compass
Winch-type spare tire carrier
Premium vinyl door trim panel w/map pockets
7-pin trailer wiring harness
Anti-spin rear axle differential
Front winter grille cover
SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: 1-year service
Trailer tow wiring -inc: 4-pin connector
6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO-DIESEL ENGINE
11.5" rear axle ring gear diameter
Black pwr trailer tow mirrors -inc: supplemental signals, courtesy lamps, heated glass
