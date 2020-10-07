2011 RAM 3500

Vehicle Features

Comfort Air Conditioning 2nd row in-floor storage bins Convenience Tilt Steering Column Tow Hooks Overhead Console CARGO LAMP Instrument Cluster w/Display Screen Variable-speed intermittent windshield wipers Mini Floor Console Safety Full-Size Spare Tire Dual-note horn 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes Front/rear side curtain airbags 17" steel spare wheel Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Four Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm (6) SPEAKERS Traveler/Mini Trip Computer Fixed long mast antenna Power Options Pwr steering Pwr accessory delay Trim Bright grille Windows Tinted glass windows Security Sentry key theft-deterrent system

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Single Rear Wheels Class IV Receiver Hitch Front stabilizer bar Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case Front air dam Black door handles 160-amp alternator Front license plate bracket Driver/passenger assist handles Bright front bumper 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio 200-KPH primary speedometer Electronically-controlled throttle Overhead Ambient Surround Lighting Diesel Exhaust Brake Front height-adjustable shoulder belts Supplemental front side airbags Vehicle info centre Locking Tailgate Carpeted floor covering Colour-keyed instrument panel bezel Bright Rear Bumper 730-amp maintenance-free battery HD engine cooling Chrome accent shift knob Rear underseat compartment storage Advanced multistage front airbags Auto headlamps Body-colour headlamp filler panel Centre wheel hubs Outside temp gauge & compass Winch-type spare tire carrier Premium vinyl door trim panel w/map pockets HD front shock absorbers HD rear shock absorbers 7-pin trailer wiring harness Anti-spin rear axle differential Front winter grille cover SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: 1-year service Trailer tow wiring -inc: 4-pin connector 6'4" pickup box 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO-DIESEL ENGINE 11.5" rear axle ring gear diameter Black pwr trailer tow mirrors -inc: supplemental signals, courtesy lamps, heated glass

