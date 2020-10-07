Menu
2011 RAM 3500

325,000 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Strait Line Auto Sales

306-445-5885

2011 RAM 3500

2011 RAM 3500

Ram Pickup

2011 RAM 3500

Ram Pickup

Location

Strait Line Auto Sales

2671 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 3K4

306-445-5885

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

325,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6168312
  • Stock #: C204
  • VIN: 3D73Y3CL6BG599214

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # C204
  • Mileage 325,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
2nd row in-floor storage bins
Tilt Steering Column
Tow Hooks
Overhead Console
CARGO LAMP
Instrument Cluster w/Display Screen
Variable-speed intermittent windshield wipers
Mini Floor Console
Full-Size Spare Tire
Dual-note horn
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Front/rear side curtain airbags
17" steel spare wheel
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Four Wheel Drive
(6) SPEAKERS
Traveler/Mini Trip Computer
Fixed long mast antenna
Pwr steering
Pwr accessory delay
Bright grille
Tinted glass windows
Sentry key theft-deterrent system
SPEED CONTROL
Single Rear Wheels
Class IV Receiver Hitch
Front stabilizer bar
Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case
Front air dam
Black door handles
160-amp alternator
Front license plate bracket
Driver/passenger assist handles
Bright front bumper
3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
200-KPH primary speedometer
Electronically-controlled throttle
Overhead Ambient Surround Lighting
Diesel Exhaust Brake
Front height-adjustable shoulder belts
Supplemental front side airbags
Vehicle info centre
Locking Tailgate
Carpeted floor covering
Colour-keyed instrument panel bezel
Bright Rear Bumper
730-amp maintenance-free battery
HD engine cooling
Chrome accent shift knob
Rear underseat compartment storage
Advanced multistage front airbags
Auto headlamps
Body-colour headlamp filler panel
Centre wheel hubs
Outside temp gauge & compass
Winch-type spare tire carrier
Premium vinyl door trim panel w/map pockets
HD front shock absorbers
HD rear shock absorbers
7-pin trailer wiring harness
Anti-spin rear axle differential
Front winter grille cover
SIRIUS satellite radio -inc: 1-year service
Trailer tow wiring -inc: 4-pin connector
6'4" pickup box
6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO-DIESEL ENGINE
11.5" rear axle ring gear diameter
Black pwr trailer tow mirrors -inc: supplemental signals, courtesy lamps, heated glass

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

