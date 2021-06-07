2012 BMW X1

$13,906 + taxes & licensing 1 3 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7258460

7258460 Stock #: 21391A

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain All Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Locking/Limited Slip Differential Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics HD Radio Premium Synthetic Seats Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.