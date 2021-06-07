Menu
2012 BMW X1

135,000 KM

$13,906

+ tax & licensing
$13,906

+ taxes & licensing

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

306-445-3300

2012 BMW X1

2012 BMW X1

28i

2012 BMW X1

28i

Location

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

$13,906

+ taxes & licensing

135,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com Brand Image Awards. This BMW X1 boasts a Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. xDrive all wheel drive system, White turn signal indicator lenses, Vehicle-speed-sensitive pwr steering.* This BMW X1 Features the Following Options *Twin chrome exhaust tips, Tire pressure warning (TPW), Tilt/telescopic steering column, Through load 40/20/40 split folding rear seats -inc: adjustable headrests, Sun visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors & slide covers, Start/stop engine button, Speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/rain sensor, heated washer jets, SMART airbag deployment system, Side-impact protection door reinforcements, Remote keyless entry w/self-charging remote -inc: fuel-filler door.* Stop By Today *Live a little- stop by Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Turbocharged
Telematics
HD Radio
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

