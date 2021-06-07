2012 BMW X1

+ taxes & licensing
306-445-3300
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
306-445-3300
+ taxes & licensing
KBB.com Brand Image Awards. This BMW X1 boasts a Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. xDrive all wheel drive system, White turn signal indicator lenses, Vehicle-speed-sensitive pwr steering.* This BMW X1 Features the Following Options *Twin chrome exhaust tips, Tire pressure warning (TPW), Tilt/telescopic steering column, Through load 40/20/40 split folding rear seats -inc: adjustable headrests, Sun visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors & slide covers, Start/stop engine button, Speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/rain sensor, heated washer jets, SMART airbag deployment system, Side-impact protection door reinforcements, Remote keyless entry w/self-charging remote -inc: fuel-filler door.* Stop By Today *Live a little- stop by Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 to make this car yours today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7