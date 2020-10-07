Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Chevrolet Orlando

170,550 KM

Details Features

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Strait Line Auto Sales

306-445-5885

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Orlando

2012 Chevrolet Orlando

1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Orlando

1LT

Location

Strait Line Auto Sales

2671 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 3K4

306-445-5885

  1. 6121464
  2. 6121464
  3. 6121464
  4. 6121464
  5. 6121464
  6. 6121464
  7. 6121464
  8. 6121464
  9. 6121464
Contact Seller

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

170,550KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6121464
  • Stock #: 2659
  • VIN: KL77P2EM8CK695173

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 170,550 KM

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
6-speakers
oil life monitor
130 amp alternator
Driver seat armrest
Illuminated cargo area
Child view mirror
Intermittent rear wiper and wash
Dome with theatre lighting
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Defogger, rear window
Door handles, body colour
Mirror, inside rearview, manual day/night
Seat storage back pocket, front passenger
Heater ducts, rear passenger, under front row seats
Sunshades, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Lighting, interior roof courtesy
Rear seat, second row 60/40 split flat-folding -inc: centre armrest, dual cup holders
Head restraints, adjustable all positions
Seat storage back pocket, driver
Theft deterrent -inc: vehicle contents, electronic immobilizer
Rear seat, third row 50/50 split flat-folding
Seat adjuster, 4-way manual driver
Seat adjuster, 4-way manual front passenger
Antenna, short roof mounted
Instrumentation, black instrument panel with silver accents
Front row dual map lights
Power outlets, auxiliary, 1 front, second row, cargo area, 12-volt
Windshield wipers and washers, front -inc: hi-low w/3-speed variable delay, mist & wash
Lights, delay feature
Spare tire, full size
Mirrors, exterior rear-view, body-colour
Lights, halogen composite
Lights, automatic exterior lamp control
Moulding, black upper body side
Seatbelts, front, shoulder belt height adjuster and pretensioner
Seatbelts, 3 point in all seating positions
Child security rear door locks, power -inc: switch on driver door
Airbags, front passenger sensing system
Airbags, side front and rear outboard seating positions, head curtain
Airbags, driver and front passenger dual stage frontal air bags
Airbags, driver and front passenger side-impact, seat mounted
Battery, maintenance free, includes rundown protection
Engine, 2.4L DOHC, I4 VVT direct injection (DI)
Air conditioning, front manual controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts
Suspension, rear compound crank
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Glass, Solar Ray deep tinted, rear door, quarter glass and rear glass
Mirrors, exterior rear-view, heated, power adjustable, manual folding
Console, centre, closed storage and dual cup holders
Driver information centre -inc: (2) trip odometers, fuel range, instantaneous fuel consumption, average fuel consumption, oil life monitor, compass, average vehicle speed and digital speedometer
Heater ducts, rear passenger, under second row seats
3.94 final drive ratio
Brake system, power, 4 wheel disc brakes with 4 wheel ABS, panic brake assist
Steering, power electric with variable assist
Trailer towing, capacity 1000 lbs/454 kg
XM satellite radio -inc: digital sound quality w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes (12) free trial months beyond which service fees apply*
Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage in second row outboard positions & top tether for children in all second row positions

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Strait Line Auto Sales

2005 Ford F-150 LINC...
 279,970 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
1998 International 4...
 200,000 KM
$10,900 + tax & lic
2013 Jeep Grand Cher...
 232,147 KM
$12,900 + tax & lic

Email Strait Line Auto Sales

Strait Line Auto Sales

Strait Line Auto Sales

2671 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 3K4

Call Dealer

306-445-XXXX

(click to show)

306-445-5885

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory