2012 Chevrolet Orlando

Intermittent rear wiper and wash
Dome with theatre lighting
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Door handles, body colour
Mirror, inside rearview, manual day/night
Seat storage back pocket, front passenger
Heater ducts, rear passenger, under front row seats
Sunshades, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Lighting, interior roof courtesy
Rear seat, second row 60/40 split flat-folding -inc: centre armrest, dual cup holders
Head restraints, adjustable all positions
Seat storage back pocket, driver
Theft deterrent -inc: vehicle contents, electronic immobilizer
Rear seat, third row 50/50 split flat-folding
Seat adjuster, 4-way manual driver
Seat adjuster, 4-way manual front passenger
Antenna, short roof mounted
Instrumentation, black instrument panel with silver accents
Front row dual map lights
Power outlets, auxiliary, 1 front, second row, cargo area, 12-volt
Windshield wipers and washers, front -inc: hi-low w/3-speed variable delay, mist & wash
Mirrors, exterior rear-view, body-colour
Lights, halogen composite
Lights, automatic exterior lamp control
Moulding, black upper body side
Seatbelts, front, shoulder belt height adjuster and pretensioner
Seatbelts, 3 point in all seating positions
Child security rear door locks, power -inc: switch on driver door
Airbags, front passenger sensing system
Airbags, side front and rear outboard seating positions, head curtain
Airbags, driver and front passenger dual stage frontal air bags
Airbags, driver and front passenger side-impact, seat mounted
Battery, maintenance free, includes rundown protection
Engine, 2.4L DOHC, I4 VVT direct injection (DI)
Air conditioning, front manual controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts
Suspension, rear compound crank
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Glass, Solar Ray deep tinted, rear door, quarter glass and rear glass
Mirrors, exterior rear-view, heated, power adjustable, manual folding
Console, centre, closed storage and dual cup holders
Driver information centre -inc: (2) trip odometers, fuel range, instantaneous fuel consumption, average fuel consumption, oil life monitor, compass, average vehicle speed and digital speedometer
Heater ducts, rear passenger, under second row seats
Brake system, power, 4 wheel disc brakes with 4 wheel ABS, panic brake assist
Steering, power electric with variable assist
Trailer towing, capacity 1000 lbs/454 kg
XM satellite radio -inc: digital sound quality w/coast-to-coast signal coverage *Includes (12) free trial months beyond which service fees apply*
Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage in second row outboard positions & top tether for children in all second row positions
