2012 Ford F-150

KBB.com Brand Image Awards. This Ford F-150 delivers a Gas/Ethanol V8 5.0L/302 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Tire pressure monitoring system, Single Exhaust, Side-impact airbags.*This Ford F-150 Comes Equipped with These Options *SecuriLock anti-theft ignition, Removable tailgate w/key lock & lift assist, Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch, Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs, Pwr rack & pinion steering, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle, Interval wipers, Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, fuel gauge, voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, odometer, Glove Box.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Ford F-150 come see us at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6. Just minutes away!
