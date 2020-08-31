Menu
2012 Ford F-150

202,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

306-445-3300

2012 Ford F-150

2012 Ford F-150

2012 Ford F-150

Location

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

202,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5809809
  • Stock #: 20458B
  • VIN: 1FTFX1EF1CFC84281

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 20458B
  • Mileage 202,000 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com Brand Image Awards. This Ford F-150 delivers a Gas/Ethanol V8 5.0L/302 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Tire pressure monitoring system, Single Exhaust, Side-impact airbags.*This Ford F-150 Comes Equipped with These Options *SecuriLock anti-theft ignition, Removable tailgate w/key lock & lift assist, Rear underframe winch-type spare tire carrier w/safety catch, Rear 2-stage variable rate leaf springs, Pwr rack & pinion steering, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Long-spindle double wishbone coil-over-shock front axle, Interval wipers, Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, fuel gauge, voltmeter, oil pressure, engine coolant temp, odometer, Glove Box.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Ford F-150 come see us at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

