Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Ford Focus

150,462 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

306-445-3300

Contact Seller
2012 Ford Focus

2012 Ford Focus

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

150,462KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9155551
  • Stock #: 23052A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,462 KM

Vehicle Description

IIHS Top Safety Pick. This Ford Focus delivers a Gas I4 2.0L/121 engine powering it's smooth transmission. Warning buzzers, Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Tilt/telescopic steering wheel.* This Ford Focus Features the Following Options *Storage compartment dome light, Steering wheel audio controls, Steel mini spare, SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS), Remote Keyless Entry, Rear wiper, Rear window defroster, Rear spoiler, Rear coat hooks, Quad-beam halogen headlamps -inc: AutoLamp.* The Votes are Counted *IIHS Top Safety Pick, KBB.com Top 10 Coolest New Cars Under $18,000, KBB.com Top 10 Road Trip Cars, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by KBB.com: * Choice of sedan or hatchback * Choice of traditional gasoline engine or all-electric Focus EV * Fuel efficiency up to 39 mpg * Offers some amenities and safety features * Surprisingly robust tech features like in-car Wi-Fi available* Visit Us Today *Stop by Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2017 Chrysler Pacifi...
 154,120 KM
$25,918 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 Rebel
 170,476 KM
$33,513 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Equin...
 80,117 KM
$28,028 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

Call Dealer

306-445-XXXX

(click to show)

306-445-3300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory