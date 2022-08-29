$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford Focus
SE
- Listing ID: 9155551
- Stock #: 23052A
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 150,462 KM
Vehicle Description
IIHS Top Safety Pick. This Ford Focus delivers a Gas I4 2.0L/121 engine powering it's smooth transmission. Warning buzzers, Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Tilt/telescopic steering wheel.* This Ford Focus Features the Following Options *Storage compartment dome light, Steering wheel audio controls, Steel mini spare, SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS), Remote Keyless Entry, Rear wiper, Rear window defroster, Rear spoiler, Rear coat hooks, Quad-beam halogen headlamps -inc: AutoLamp.* The Votes are Counted *IIHS Top Safety Pick, KBB.com Top 10 Coolest New Cars Under $18,000, KBB.com Top 10 Road Trip Cars, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by KBB.com: * Choice of sedan or hatchback * Choice of traditional gasoline engine or all-electric Focus EV * Fuel efficiency up to 39 mpg * Offers some amenities and safety features * Surprisingly robust tech features like in-car Wi-Fi available* Visit Us Today *Stop by Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Vehicle Features
