2012 GMC Sierra 1500

220,244 KM

$19,692

+ tax & licensing
$19,692

+ taxes & licensing

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

306-445-3300

Contact Seller
2012 GMC Sierra 1500

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

$19,692

+ taxes & licensing

220,244KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8337063
  Stock #: 22P079A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 220,244 KM

Vehicle Description

This GMC Sierra 1500 boasts a Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/323 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 5.3L SFI FLEX FUEL V8 (VORTEC) -inc: active fuel management, Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system, demand-type washer system, Windows, rear, power.*This GMC Sierra 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *Windows, front, power with backlit switches and lockout feature -inc: driver express down, Wheel trim, 432 mm (17") chrome appearance, steel wheel includes chrome centre caps, Transmission, 4-speed automatic with OD -inc: tow/haul mode (REQ: L20 Engine), Transfer case, electronic autotrac with rotary dial controls, Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer, Sunshades, left/right hand padded with lighted visor mirrors, Steering wheel, leather-wrapped, Steering wheel and column, tilt-wheel, adjustable with brake/transmission shift interlock, Stabilitrak electronic stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance -inc: electronic trailer sway control, hill start assist, Spare tire, full size 432 mm (17") steel spare.* Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: If you need to tow or haul big loads, a compact pickup just wont do the job. The 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 truck offers a wide range of trims, from basic Work Truck to the ultra-luxurious Denali, while those seeking better fuel economy can chose the 23-mpg Hybrid model or the 22-mpg XFE.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 can get you a reliable Sierra 1500 today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
ENGINE 5.3L SFI FLEX FUEL V8 (VORTEC) -inc: active fuel management
