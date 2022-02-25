$19,692+ tax & licensing
2012 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
$19,692
- Listing ID: 8337063
- Stock #: 22P079A
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 220,244 KM
Vehicle Description
This GMC Sierra 1500 boasts a Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/323 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 5.3L SFI FLEX FUEL V8 (VORTEC) -inc: active fuel management, Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system, demand-type washer system, Windows, rear, power.*This GMC Sierra 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *Windows, front, power with backlit switches and lockout feature -inc: driver express down, Wheel trim, 432 mm (17") chrome appearance, steel wheel includes chrome centre caps, Transmission, 4-speed automatic with OD -inc: tow/haul mode (REQ: L20 Engine), Transfer case, electronic autotrac with rotary dial controls, Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer, Sunshades, left/right hand padded with lighted visor mirrors, Steering wheel, leather-wrapped, Steering wheel and column, tilt-wheel, adjustable with brake/transmission shift interlock, Stabilitrak electronic stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance -inc: electronic trailer sway control, hill start assist, Spare tire, full size 432 mm (17") steel spare.* Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: If you need to tow or haul big loads, a compact pickup just wont do the job. The 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 truck offers a wide range of trims, from basic Work Truck to the ultra-luxurious Denali, while those seeking better fuel economy can chose the 23-mpg Hybrid model or the 22-mpg XFE.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 can get you a reliable Sierra 1500 today!
Vehicle Features
