2012 GMC Sierra 3500

This vehicle is being sold as one of our AS-IS/As Traded Pre-Owned Vehicles. We have performed a 45-point inspection on this vehicle and will provide a service report outlining the work required. By allowing you to choose where and how you want the certifications completed, you have an opportunity to save money! Please note, "AS-IS" vehicles are available to test drive and have been professionally detailed.*Options*This GMC Sierra 3500HD delivers a Turbocharged Diesel V8 6.6L/403 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE - 6.6L V8 DURAMAX DIESEL -inc: dual 730 CCA batteries, engine block heater, diesel exhaust brake, cover for radiator grille & front bumper openings for winter weather, AIR BAG RESTRAINT - SIDE IMPACT, SEAT-MOUNTED, DRIVER AND RIGHT FRONT PASSENGER -inc: thorax & pelvic protection, AIR BAG RESTRAINT - SIDE CURTAIN, ROOF RAIL MOUNTED HEAD CURTAIN SIDE-IMPACT -inc: driver/front passenger side impact air bags, outboard seating position w/rollover sensor. Windshield wipers and washers - intermittent wiper system -inc: demand-type washer system, Windows - rear - power, Windows - front - power with backlit switches and lockout feature includes driver express down, Transmission - 6-speed automatic (REQ: L96 Engine), Transfer case - electronic shift 2-speed (4WD models - 4 high, 4 low) -inc: rotary dial controls, Trailering special equipment, heavy duty -inc: extra capacity trans cooling, Theft deterrent - electronic immobilizer, Sunshades - left/right hand padded with lighted visor mirrors, Steering wheel and column - tilt wheel adjustable w/brake/transmission shift interlock, Steering wheel - leather-wrapped.*Stop By Today *Team Bridges offers competitive pricing and our trade-in values won't be beat! Buying a vehicle can be fun and stress-free, just let our hard working, knowledgeable Sales Consultants get to work for you! We look forward to earning your business and we are committed to building a lifetime relationship with you.
