2012 GMC Sierra 3500

273,963 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

306-445-3300

2012 GMC Sierra 3500

2012 GMC Sierra 3500

HD SLE**AS TRADED SPECIAL**

2012 GMC Sierra 3500

HD SLE**AS TRADED SPECIAL**

Location

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

273,963KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7258463
  • Stock #: 21422A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 273,963 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold as one of our AS-IS/As Traded Pre-Owned Vehicles. We have performed a 45-point inspection on this vehicle and will provide a service report outlining the work required. By allowing you to choose where and how you want the certifications completed, you have an opportunity to save money! Please note, "AS-IS" vehicles are available to test drive and have been professionally detailed.*Options*This GMC Sierra 3500HD delivers a Turbocharged Diesel V8 6.6L/403 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE - 6.6L V8 DURAMAX DIESEL -inc: dual 730 CCA batteries, engine block heater, diesel exhaust brake, cover for radiator grille & front bumper openings for winter weather, AIR BAG RESTRAINT - SIDE IMPACT, SEAT-MOUNTED, DRIVER AND RIGHT FRONT PASSENGER -inc: thorax & pelvic protection, AIR BAG RESTRAINT - SIDE CURTAIN, ROOF RAIL MOUNTED HEAD CURTAIN SIDE-IMPACT -inc: driver/front passenger side impact air bags, outboard seating position w/rollover sensor. Windshield wipers and washers - intermittent wiper system -inc: demand-type washer system, Windows - rear - power, Windows - front - power with backlit switches and lockout feature includes driver express down, Transmission - 6-speed automatic (REQ: L96 Engine), Transfer case - electronic shift 2-speed (4WD models - 4 high, 4 low) -inc: rotary dial controls, Trailering special equipment, heavy duty -inc: extra capacity trans cooling, Theft deterrent - electronic immobilizer, Sunshades - left/right hand padded with lighted visor mirrors, Steering wheel and column - tilt wheel adjustable w/brake/transmission shift interlock, Steering wheel - leather-wrapped.*Stop By Today *Team Bridges offers competitive pricing and our trade-in values won't be beat! Buying a vehicle can be fun and stress-free, just let our hard working, knowledgeable Sales Consultants get to work for you! We look forward to earning your business and we are committed to building a lifetime relationship with you.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
AIR BAG RESTRAINT - SIDE CURTAIN ROOF RAIL MOUNTED HEAD CURTAIN SIDE-IMPACT -inc: driver/front passenger side impact air bags outboard seating position w/rollover sensor
AIR BAG RESTRAINT - SIDE IMPACT SEAT-MOUNTED DRIVER AND RIGHT FRONT PASSENGER -inc: thorax & pelvic protection
ENGINE - 6.6L V8 DURAMAX DIESEL -inc: dual 730 CCA batteries engine block heater diesel exhaust brake cover for radiator grille & front bumper openings for winter weather

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

