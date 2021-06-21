2012 RAM 3500

+ taxes & licensing
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
This Ram 3500 delivers a Turbo-Diesel I6 6.7L/409 engine powering this Automatic transmission. PWR SUNROOF, PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield, MONOTONE PAINT -inc: chrome tubular side steps by Mopar.*This Ram 3500 Comes Equipped with These Options *2FK LARAMIE LONGHORN CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 6.7L I6 turbo-diesel engine, 6-speed auto trans , LT265/70R17E ON-/OFF-ROAD OWL TIRES (STD), LIGHT PEBBLE BEIGE/DARK BROWN INTERIOR, PREMIUM LEATHER BUCKET SEATS -inc: laser-etched filigree, DUAL TRANSMISSION OIL COOLER, CHROME TUBULAR SIDE STEPS BY MOPAR, BLACK, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD -inc: trans oil cooler, tip start (STD), 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO-DIESEL ENGINE -inc: 5.5 additional gallons of diesel (STD), 3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO, Woodgrain instrument panel bezel.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by KBB.com: If you need to pull 10,000, 15,000 or 20,000 pounds behind you, the PeterBilt-like towing power of the 2012 Ram HD pickup should do the trick.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 can get you a tried-and-true 3500 today!
