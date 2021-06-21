Menu
2012 RAM 3500

204,483 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

306-445-3300

2012 RAM 3500

2012 RAM 3500

Laramie Longhorn

2012 RAM 3500

Laramie Longhorn

Location

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

204,483KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7456256
  • Stock #: 21P094A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Light Pebble Beige/Dark Brown Interior
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 204,483 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ram 3500 delivers a Turbo-Diesel I6 6.7L/409 engine powering this Automatic transmission. PWR SUNROOF, PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield, MONOTONE PAINT -inc: chrome tubular side steps by Mopar.*This Ram 3500 Comes Equipped with These Options *2FK LARAMIE LONGHORN CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 6.7L I6 turbo-diesel engine, 6-speed auto trans , LT265/70R17E ON-/OFF-ROAD OWL TIRES (STD), LIGHT PEBBLE BEIGE/DARK BROWN INTERIOR, PREMIUM LEATHER BUCKET SEATS -inc: laser-etched filigree, DUAL TRANSMISSION OIL COOLER, CHROME TUBULAR SIDE STEPS BY MOPAR, BLACK, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD -inc: trans oil cooler, tip start (STD), 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO-DIESEL ENGINE -inc: 5.5 additional gallons of diesel (STD), 3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO, Woodgrain instrument panel bezel.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by KBB.com: If you need to pull 10,000, 15,000 or 20,000 pounds behind you, the PeterBilt-like towing power of the 2012 Ram HD pickup should do the trick.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 can get you a tried-and-true 3500 today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road
Running Boards/Side Steps
Four Wheel Drive
Sliding Rear Window
Pwr sunroof
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Bed Liner
Adjustable Pedals
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
BLACK
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Dual Transmission Oil Cooler
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Chrome Tubular Side Steps By MOPAR
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield
6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO-DIESEL ENGINE -inc: 5.5 additional gallons of diesel (STD)
LIGHT PEBBLE BEIGE/DARK BROWN INTERIOR PREMIUM LEATHER BUCKET SEATS -inc: laser-etched filigree
2FK LARAMIE LONGHORN CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 6.7L I6 turbo-diesel engine 6-speed auto trans
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD -inc: trans oil cooler tip start (STD)
MONOTONE PAINT -inc: chrome tubular side steps by Mopar
LT265/70R17E ON-/OFF-ROAD OWL TIRES (STD)
Requires Subscription

