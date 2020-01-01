2012 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Floor mats Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Windows Rear Defrost Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Additional Features Wheel Locks Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Conventional Spare Tire Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

