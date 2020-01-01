Menu
2012 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

112,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

306-445-3300

Contact Seller
Watch This Vehicle

Location

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

112,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6270036
  Stock #: 21149A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Volkswagen Golf Wagon delivers a Turbocharged Diesel I4 2.0L/120 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Turn signal control stalk w/lane-change feature, Titanium/black pyramid trim.* This Volkswagen Golf Wagon Features the Following Options *Roof rails, Remote rear hatch release on driver door, Remote central locking system, Rear-impact-optimized front seat head restraints, Rear spoiler integrated into tailgate, Rear intermittent wiper, Rear fully independent 4-link suspension w/coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, Rear air vents, Pwr windows w/1-touch auto up/down for all windows, pinch protection -inc: key opening/closing feature, Pwr locks w/automatic locking feature.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

