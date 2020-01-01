2012 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

+ taxes & licensing
306-445-3300
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
306-445-3300
+ taxes & licensing
This Volkswagen Golf Wagon delivers a Turbocharged Diesel I4 2.0L/120 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Turn signal control stalk w/lane-change feature, Titanium/black pyramid trim.* This Volkswagen Golf Wagon Features the Following Options *Roof rails, Remote rear hatch release on driver door, Remote central locking system, Rear-impact-optimized front seat head restraints, Rear spoiler integrated into tailgate, Rear intermittent wiper, Rear fully independent 4-link suspension w/coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers, Rear air vents, Pwr windows w/1-touch auto up/down for all windows, pinch protection -inc: key opening/closing feature, Pwr locks w/automatic locking feature.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7