Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Cadillac XTS

84,365 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

306-445-3300

Contact Seller
2013 Cadillac XTS

2013 Cadillac XTS

Luxury Collection

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Cadillac XTS

Luxury Collection

Location

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

84,365KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7864590
  • Stock #: 21P119A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphic Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black/Jet Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,365 KM

Vehicle Description

If nothing short of a full-size luxury sedan will suffice, but your budget is limited to a mid-size price, the 2013 Cadillac XTS could be the answer to your predicament.*This Cadillac XTS Features the Following Options*This Cadillac XTS boasts a Gas/Ethanol V6 3.6L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC AWD w/steering wheel mounted manual shift control, electric limited slip positraction (STD), SEATS, FRONT DRIVER AND PASSENGER RECLINING BUCKETS -inc: map pockets (STD), LUXURY COLLECTION PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: standard equipment. JET BLACK/JET BLACK, SOLEIL KEISEL LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, GRAPHIC METALLIC, ENGINE, 3.6L V6 DI VVT (STD), CUE INFORMATION & MEDIA CONTROL SYSTEM W/EMBEDDED NAVIGATION -inc: enhanced voice recognition w/single-line destination entry, 3D maps, turn-by-turn voice guidance & touch-screen gesture control, Windows, power express up/down -inc: pinchguard, rear passenger lockout, Wheels, 19 x 8.5 polished aluminum, Ventilated (fan based cooling) front passenger seat, Ventilated (fan based cooling) driver seat, USB iPod/MP3 and mass storage device input jack located in console, behind motorized face plate storage bin, Universal home remote, programmable.*Stop By Today *Team Bridges offers competitive pricing, and our trade-in values won't be beat! Buying a vehicle can be fun and stress-free, just let our hard working, knowledgeable Sales Consultants get to work for you! We look forward to earning your business and we are committed to building a lifetime relationship with you. Stop by and test drive this beauty! We are located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Air Suspension
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
LUXURY COLLECTION PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: standard equipment
ENGINE 3.6L V6 DI VVT (STD)
CUE INFORMATION & MEDIA CONTROL SYSTEM W/EMBEDDED NAVIGATION -inc: enhanced voice recognition w/single-line destination entry 3D maps turn-by-turn voice guidance & touch-screen gesture control
SEATS FRONT DRIVER AND PASSENGER RECLINING BUCKETS -inc: map pockets (STD)
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC AWD w/steering wheel mounted manual shift control electric limited slip positraction (STD)
JET BLACK/JET BLACK SOLEIL KEISEL LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
GRAPHIC METALLIC

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2002 Chevrolet Silve...
 360,057 KM
$7,865 + tax & lic
2014 GMC Sierra 1500...
 214,509 KM
$18,636 + tax & lic
2011 Nissan Pathfind...
 160,000 KM
$14,637 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

Call Dealer

306-445-XXXX

(click to show)

306-445-3300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory