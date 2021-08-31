+ taxes & licensing
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
If nothing short of a full-size luxury sedan will suffice, but your budget is limited to a mid-size price, the 2013 Cadillac XTS could be the answer to your predicament.*This Cadillac XTS Features the Following Options*This Cadillac XTS boasts a Gas/Ethanol V6 3.6L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC AWD w/steering wheel mounted manual shift control, electric limited slip positraction (STD), SEATS, FRONT DRIVER AND PASSENGER RECLINING BUCKETS -inc: map pockets (STD), LUXURY COLLECTION PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: standard equipment. JET BLACK/JET BLACK, SOLEIL KEISEL LEATHER SEATING SURFACES, GRAPHIC METALLIC, ENGINE, 3.6L V6 DI VVT (STD), CUE INFORMATION & MEDIA CONTROL SYSTEM W/EMBEDDED NAVIGATION -inc: enhanced voice recognition w/single-line destination entry, 3D maps, turn-by-turn voice guidance & touch-screen gesture control, Windows, power express up/down -inc: pinchguard, rear passenger lockout, Wheels, 19 x 8.5 polished aluminum, Ventilated (fan based cooling) front passenger seat, Ventilated (fan based cooling) driver seat, USB iPod/MP3 and mass storage device input jack located in console, behind motorized face plate storage bin, Universal home remote, programmable.*Stop By Today *Team Bridges offers competitive pricing, and our trade-in values won't be beat! Buying a vehicle can be fun and stress-free, just let our hard working, knowledgeable Sales Consultants get to work for you! We look forward to earning your business and we are committed to building a lifetime relationship with you. Stop by and test drive this beauty! We are located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK.
