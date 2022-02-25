$24,158+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-445-3300
2013 Chevrolet Camaro
2LT
Location
Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
306-445-3300
$24,158
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8299131
- Stock #: 21P145A
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 146,592 KM
Vehicle Description
Sports car buffs looking to get a great deal of horsepower for the money will find the 2013 Chevy Camaro an enticing proposition. And for those looking to turn some heads, the Camaro has plenty of show to match its go.*This Chevrolet Camaro Comes Equipped with These Options*This Chevrolet Camaro delivers a Gas/Ethanol V6 3.6L/217 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC WITH STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED TAPSHIFT MANUAL SHIFT CONTROLS -inc: remote vehicle start, ENGINE, 3.6L, V6, FLEXFUEL (STD), XM satellite radio. Wiper system, intermittent, Windows, power, front and rear, with driver and passenger express up/down, Wheels, 19" x 8" painted aluminum, Universal Home Remote, Trunk release, power, Trunk entrapment release, internal manual, Traction control, Tires, P245/50R19, blackwall, all season, Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer, Suspension, sport tuning, ride and handling.*Visit Us Today *Team Bridges offers competitive pricing, and our trade-in values won't be beat! Buying a vehicle can be fun and stress-free, just let our hard working, knowledgeable Sales Consultants get to work for you! We look forward to earning your business and we are committed to building a lifetime relationship with you. Stop by and test drive this beauty! We are located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.