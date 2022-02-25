Menu
2013 Chevrolet Camaro

146,592 KM

$24,158

+ tax & licensing
Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

306-445-3300

2LT

2LT

Location

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

146,592KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8299131
  • Stock #: 21P145A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 146,592 KM

Vehicle Description

Sports car buffs looking to get a great deal of horsepower for the money will find the 2013 Chevy Camaro an enticing proposition. And for those looking to turn some heads, the Camaro has plenty of show to match its go.*This Chevrolet Camaro Comes Equipped with These Options*This Chevrolet Camaro delivers a Gas/Ethanol V6 3.6L/217 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC WITH STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED TAPSHIFT MANUAL SHIFT CONTROLS -inc: remote vehicle start, ENGINE, 3.6L, V6, FLEXFUEL (STD), XM satellite radio. Wiper system, intermittent, Windows, power, front and rear, with driver and passenger express up/down, Wheels, 19" x 8" painted aluminum, Universal Home Remote, Trunk release, power, Trunk entrapment release, internal manual, Traction control, Tires, P245/50R19, blackwall, all season, Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer, Suspension, sport tuning, ride and handling.*Visit Us Today *Team Bridges offers competitive pricing, and our trade-in values won't be beat! Buying a vehicle can be fun and stress-free, just let our hard working, knowledgeable Sales Consultants get to work for you! We look forward to earning your business and we are committed to building a lifetime relationship with you. Stop by and test drive this beauty! We are located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC WITH STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED TAPSHIFT MANUAL SHIFT CONTROLS -inc: remote vehicle start
ENGINE 3.6L V6 FLEXFUEL (STD)
