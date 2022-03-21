Menu
2013 Chevrolet Malibu

160,003 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

306-445-3300

2013 Chevrolet Malibu

2013 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

2013 Chevrolet Malibu LT

LT

Location

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

160,003KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8675381
  Stock #: 22204B

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,003 KM

Vehicle Description

IIHS Top Safety Pick. This Chevrolet Malibu boasts a Gas 4-Cyl 2.5L/150 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 2.5L SIDI DOHC, 4-CYLINDER W/VVT (STD), Windshield wiper and washers, front, flat blade, Windows, power, all windows express down, rear passenger lockout.*This Chevrolet Malibu Comes Equipped with These Options *Wheels, 18" x 8" aluminum, Trunk release, power, Trunk entrapment release, internal, Traction control, full function, Tires, P235/50R18, all season blackwall, Tires, compact spare 17", Tire Pressure Monitor, Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer, Suspension, 4-wheel independent, Sunshade, driver and front passenger, extendable, illuminated vanity mirrors.* The Votes are Counted *IIHS Top Safety Pick, Ward's 10 Best Engines.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by KBB.com: If you are looking for an American-built mid-size sedan with good fuel economy, excellent handling and a remarkably quiet cabin, the 2013 Chevrolet Malibu will fit the bill.* Stop By Today *You've earned this- stop by Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 2.5L SIDI DOHC 4-CYLINDER W/VVT (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

