2013 Chevrolet Malibu
LT
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 160,003 KM
Vehicle Description
IIHS Top Safety Pick. This Chevrolet Malibu boasts a Gas 4-Cyl 2.5L/150 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 2.5L SIDI DOHC, 4-CYLINDER W/VVT (STD), Windshield wiper and washers, front, flat blade, Windows, power, all windows express down, rear passenger lockout.*This Chevrolet Malibu Comes Equipped with These Options *Wheels, 18" x 8" aluminum, Trunk release, power, Trunk entrapment release, internal, Traction control, full function, Tires, P235/50R18, all season blackwall, Tires, compact spare 17", Tire Pressure Monitor, Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer, Suspension, 4-wheel independent, Sunshade, driver and front passenger, extendable, illuminated vanity mirrors.* The Votes are Counted *IIHS Top Safety Pick, Ward's 10 Best Engines.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by KBB.com: If you are looking for an American-built mid-size sedan with good fuel economy, excellent handling and a remarkably quiet cabin, the 2013 Chevrolet Malibu will fit the bill.* Stop By Today *You've earned this- stop by Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 to make this car yours today!
Vehicle Features
