2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

306-445-3300
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
Only 47,755 Miles! This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 delivers a Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/323 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 5.3L SFI FLEX FUEL V8 (VORTEC) -inc: active fuel management (STD), Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system, demand-type washer system, Windows, rear, power.* This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Features the Following Options *Windows, front, power with backlit switches and lockout feature -inc: driver & passenger express down, Transmission, HD 6-speed automatic with OD -inc: driver shift control, manual shifting mode, Transfer case, electronic autotrac with rotary dial controls, Trailering equipment, heavy-duty, with hitch platform -inc: 51mm (2") receiver, 7-wire harness (for park lamps, backup lamps, right turn, left turn, electric brake lead, battery, & ground), independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector, (4) blunt cut wires in the instrument panel harness for an aftermarket trailer brake controller, a single blunt cut wire in the instrument panel harness for a centre high-mounted stop lamp, extra capacity trans cooling, Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer, Sunshades, left/right hand padded with lighted visor mirrors, Steering wheel, leather-wrapped, Steering wheel and column, tilt-wheel, adjustable with brake/transmission shift interlock, Stabilitrak electronic stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance -inc: electronic trailer sway control, hill start assist, Spare tire, full size 432 mm (17") steel spare.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: If you like variety in your full-size pickup, the Chevy 2013 Silverado is a virtual quick-change artist. Numerous bed lengths, body configurations, axles and cabs are available from the Silverado options list, as are many interior upgrades and E85-compatible engines.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Chevrolet Silverado 1500 come see us at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6. Just minutes away!
