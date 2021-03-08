2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

+ taxes & licensing
This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 boasts a Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/323 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 5.3L SFI FLEX FUEL V8 (VORTEC) -inc: active fuel management, Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system, demand-type washer system, Windows, rear, power.* This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Features the Following Options *Windows, front, power with backlit switches and lockout feature -inc: driver express down, Transmission, 4-speed automatic with OD -inc: tow/haul mode (REQ: L20 Engine), Transfer case, electronic autotrac with rotary dial controls, Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer, Sunshades, left/right hand padded with lighted visor mirrors, Steering wheel, leather-wrapped, Steering wheel and column, tilt-wheel, adjustable with brake/transmission shift interlock, Stabilitrak electronic stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance -inc: electronic trailer sway control, hill start assist, Spare tire, full size 432 mm (17") steel spare, Spare tire lock.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: If you like variety in your full-size pickup, the Chevy 2013 Silverado is a virtual quick-change artist. Numerous bed lengths, body configurations, axles and cabs are available from the Silverado options list, as are many interior upgrades and E85-compatible engines.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
