Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Chevrolet Trax

140,345 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

306-445-3300

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Trax

2013 Chevrolet Trax

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Trax

LT

Location

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

140,345KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5809818
  • Stock #: 20358A
  • VIN: 3GNCJPSB5DL151160

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,345 KM

Vehicle Description

This Chevrolet Trax delivers a Turbocharged Gas 4-Cyl 1.4L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 1.4L, ECOTEC TURBOCHARGED, 4 CYL, MFI, DOHC VVT (STD), Wipers, rear, intermittent, Windshield wipers and washers, front with pulse, variable delay.*This Chevrolet Trax Comes Equipped with These Options *Windows, Power with driver express up/down, Wheels, 16" x 6.5" alloy, USB/iPod/MP3/Auxiliary audio input jack, Traction control, Tires, P205/70R16 SL blackwall all season, Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer, Suspension, Touring ride and handling, Suspension, MacPherson strut front suspension and compound crank rear suspension, Sunshades, driver and passenger with illuminated vanity mirror, Steering, Variable assist electric power.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Chevrolet Trax come see us at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Smart Device Integration
ENGINE 1.4L ECOTEC TURBOCHARGED 4 CYL MFI DOHC VVT (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2017 Chevrolet Equin...
 90,232 KM
$18,000 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Cruze...
 38,282 KM
$14,000 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Trave...
 54,782 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

Call Dealer

306-445-XXXX

(click to show)

306-445-3300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory