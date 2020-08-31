2013 Chevrolet Trax

+ taxes & licensing
306-445-3300
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
This Chevrolet Trax delivers a Turbocharged Gas 4-Cyl 1.4L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 1.4L, ECOTEC TURBOCHARGED, 4 CYL, MFI, DOHC VVT (STD), Wipers, rear, intermittent, Windshield wipers and washers, front with pulse, variable delay.*This Chevrolet Trax Comes Equipped with These Options *Windows, Power with driver express up/down, Wheels, 16" x 6.5" alloy, USB/iPod/MP3/Auxiliary audio input jack, Traction control, Tires, P205/70R16 SL blackwall all season, Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer, Suspension, Touring ride and handling, Suspension, MacPherson strut front suspension and compound crank rear suspension, Sunshades, driver and passenger with illuminated vanity mirror, Steering, Variable assist electric power.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Chevrolet Trax come see us at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6. Just minutes away!
