2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
Ward's 10 Best Engines. This Dodge Durango boasts a Gas V6 3.6L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRUE BLUE PEARL, SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine, 5-speed auto trans, P265/60R18 ON/OFF ROAD BSW TIRES (STD).* This Dodge Durango Features the Following Options *5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD), 3.6L V6 VVT ENGINE (STD), 18" X 8.0" ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD), Vehicle info centre, Variable intermittent windshield wipers, UConnect voice command w/Bluetooth, Uconnect 130 -inc: AM/FM stereo, CD/MP3 player, Trailer sway damping, Tire pressure warning lamp, Tip start.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: If you require a vehicle that can carry seven people, tow up to 7,400 pounds and still fit easily into your garage, the 2013 Dodge Durango tops a very short list. Thanks to its unit-body construction and sturdy design, the Durango is an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) Top Safety Pick.* Stop By Today *You've earned this- stop by Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 to make this car yours today!
