2013 Dodge Durango

304,867 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

306-445-3300

2013 Dodge Durango

2013 Dodge Durango

SXT

2013 Dodge Durango

SXT

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

304,867KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6984713
  • Stock #: 21205B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour True Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Interior
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 304,867 KM

Vehicle Description

Ward's 10 Best Engines. This Dodge Durango boasts a Gas V6 3.6L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRUE BLUE PEARL, SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine, 5-speed auto trans, P265/60R18 ON/OFF ROAD BSW TIRES (STD).* This Dodge Durango Features the Following Options *5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD), 3.6L V6 VVT ENGINE (STD), 18" X 8.0" ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD), Vehicle info centre, Variable intermittent windshield wipers, UConnect voice command w/Bluetooth, Uconnect 130 -inc: AM/FM stereo, CD/MP3 player, Trailer sway damping, Tire pressure warning lamp, Tip start.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: If you require a vehicle that can carry seven people, tow up to 7,400 pounds and still fit easily into your garage, the 2013 Dodge Durango tops a very short list. Thanks to its unit-body construction and sturdy design, the Durango is an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) Top Safety Pick.* Stop By Today *You've earned this- stop by Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
3.6L V6 VVT ENGINE (STD)
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
True Blue Pearl
BLACK INTERIOR CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS
SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 5-speed auto trans
P265/60R18 ON/OFF ROAD BSW TIRES (STD)
18" X 8.0" ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

