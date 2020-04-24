2013 Ford Escape

- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Powertrain
-
- Convenience
-
- Overhead Console
- Front centre console w/armrest
- Halogen headlamps w/autolamp
- Safety
-
- Driver Knee Airbag
- Fog Lamps
- Personal Safety System
- Front side-impact airbags
- Lower Anchors & Tethers for CHildren (LATCH) system for rear outboard seats
- Comfort
-
- Electrochromic rearview mirror
- glove box
- Ambient Lighting
- Windows
-
- Rear Window Defroster
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Trim
-
- Body-coloured door handles
- Security
-
- SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)
- Additional Features
-
- Tonneau Cover
- CHROME DOOR HANDLES
- PERIMETER ALARM
- Rear Stabilizer Bar
- Battery Saver
- Message Centre
- Dual Chrome Exhaust
- outside temp display
- Rear centre armrest
- Wheel nut wrench & jack
- Dual visors w/illuminated mirrors
- Universal Garage remote
- Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
- Chrome beltline moulding
- SIRIUS satellite radio w/6-month prepaid subscription
- Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
- Driver seatback map pocket
- Chrome liftgate garnish
- (4) cup holders
- Ice Blue lit gauge cluster
- Front dual-stage airbags
- MyFord Touch
- Mini space-saver spare tire
- Rear body-coloured spoiler
- Front/rear body-coloured fascias
- Narrow wheel arch extension
- 2nd row reclining 60/40 split-bench seat w/tip fold-flat latch -inc: head restraints for all positions
- Driver left footrest
- Centre-stack w/painted black top of dash display
- (1) front/(1) rear pwr points
- 110V outlet *Replaces 2nd row 12V pwr point*
- (2) front/(2) rear grab handles
- (2) 2nd row coat hooks
- Cargo floor hooks
- Emergency brake assist system
- Safety Canopy front/rear side-curtain airbags
- Smart occupant sensing airbags
- 3-point height adjustable retractable seat belts w/pretensioners
- Child rear safety locks
- High gloss black centre finish panel
- Electric pwr-assisted steering (EPAS)
- Engine block heater -inc: supplemental electric PTC heater
- Torque vectoring control
- (9) speakers
- 2.0L I4 EcoBoost engine
- 3.07 final drive ratio
- Black side rails w/(2) crossbars
- Chrome register vents
- Dual-zone automatic temp control (DEATC)
- Gloss black upper & lower grille w/chrome bar & chrome trim surround
- High gloss black console top
- High gloss black window switch bezels
- Leather-wrapped shift knob w/chrome trim
- Pwr windows w/1-touch up/down -inc: front/rear disable
- Unique accents on instrument panel & door
- Lighting -inc: illuminated entry, map lights, centre dome, cargo area
- Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors w/memory -inc: turn signals, puddle lamps
- MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute
- Front/rear ABS disc brakes
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.