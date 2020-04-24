Menu
2013 Ford Escape

SEL

2013 Ford Escape

SEL

Location

Strait Line Auto Sales

2671 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 3K4

306-445-5885

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 157,867KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4936656
  • Stock #: 2512
  • VIN: 1FMCU9H99DUB87306
Exterior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

NICE LITTLE SUV LOADED LEATHER PANO ROOF, COMMAND START

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
Convenience
  • Overhead Console
  • Front centre console w/armrest
  • Halogen headlamps w/autolamp
Safety
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Fog Lamps
  • Personal Safety System
  • Front side-impact airbags
  • Lower Anchors & Tethers for CHildren (LATCH) system for rear outboard seats
Comfort
  • Electrochromic rearview mirror
  • glove box
  • Ambient Lighting
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
Security
  • SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)
Additional Features
  • Tonneau Cover
  • CHROME DOOR HANDLES
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Battery Saver
  • Message Centre
  • Dual Chrome Exhaust
  • outside temp display
  • Rear centre armrest
  • Wheel nut wrench & jack
  • Dual visors w/illuminated mirrors
  • Universal Garage remote
  • Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
  • Chrome beltline moulding
  • SIRIUS satellite radio w/6-month prepaid subscription
  • Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
  • Driver seatback map pocket
  • Chrome liftgate garnish
  • (4) cup holders
  • Ice Blue lit gauge cluster
  • Front dual-stage airbags
  • MyFord Touch
  • Mini space-saver spare tire
  • Rear body-coloured spoiler
  • Front/rear body-coloured fascias
  • Narrow wheel arch extension
  • 2nd row reclining 60/40 split-bench seat w/tip fold-flat latch -inc: head restraints for all positions
  • Driver left footrest
  • Centre-stack w/painted black top of dash display
  • (1) front/(1) rear pwr points
  • 110V outlet *Replaces 2nd row 12V pwr point*
  • (2) front/(2) rear grab handles
  • (2) 2nd row coat hooks
  • Cargo floor hooks
  • Emergency brake assist system
  • Safety Canopy front/rear side-curtain airbags
  • Smart occupant sensing airbags
  • 3-point height adjustable retractable seat belts w/pretensioners
  • Child rear safety locks
  • High gloss black centre finish panel
  • Electric pwr-assisted steering (EPAS)
  • Engine block heater -inc: supplemental electric PTC heater
  • Torque vectoring control
  • (9) speakers
  • 2.0L I4 EcoBoost engine
  • 3.07 final drive ratio
  • Black side rails w/(2) crossbars
  • Chrome register vents
  • Dual-zone automatic temp control (DEATC)
  • Gloss black upper & lower grille w/chrome bar & chrome trim surround
  • High gloss black console top
  • High gloss black window switch bezels
  • Leather-wrapped shift knob w/chrome trim
  • Pwr windows w/1-touch up/down -inc: front/rear disable
  • Unique accents on instrument panel & door
  • Lighting -inc: illuminated entry, map lights, centre dome, cargo area
  • Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors w/memory -inc: turn signals, puddle lamps
  • MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter, audio volume limiter, early low fuel warning, programmable sound chimes, Beltminder w/audio mute
  • Front/rear ABS disc brakes

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Strait Line Auto Sales

Strait Line Auto Sales

2671 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 3K4

306-445-5885

