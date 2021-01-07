Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

88,164 KM

Details Description Features

$30,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,000

+ taxes & licensing

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

306-445-3300

Contact Seller
2013 GMC Sierra 1500

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Location

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

Contact Seller

$30,000

+ taxes & licensing

88,164KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6512428
  • Stock #: 21P035A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 21P035A
  • Mileage 88,164 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 88,164 Miles! This GMC Sierra 1500 delivers a Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/323 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 5.3L SFI FLEX FUEL V8 (VORTEC) -inc: active fuel management (STD), Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system, demand-type washer system, Windows, rear, power.*This GMC Sierra 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *Windows, front, power with backlit switches and lockout feature -inc: driver & passenger express down, Transmission, HD 6-speed automatic with OD -inc: driver shift control, manual shifting mode, Transfer case, electronic autotrac with rotary dial controls, Trailering equipment, heavy-duty, with hitch platform -inc: 51mm (2") receiver, 7-wire harness (for park lamps, backup lamps, right turn, left turn, electric brake lead, battery, & ground), independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector, (4) blunt cut wires in the instrument panel harness for an aftermarket trailer brake controller, a single blunt cut wire in the instrument panel harness for a centre high-mounted stop lamp, extra capacity trans cooling, high-capacity air cleaner, Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer, Sunshades, left/right hand padded with lighted visor mirrors, Steering wheel, leather-wrapped, Steering wheel and column, tilt-wheel, adjustable with brake/transmission shift interlock, Stabilitrak electronic stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance -inc: electronic trailer sway control, hill start assist, Spare tire, full size 432 mm (17") steel spare.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by KBB.com: If your towing needs run in the 7,000-10,000 pound range, a compact pickup isnt going to cut it; the full-size 2013 GMC Sierra, on the other hand, will. Models range from a basic Work Truck to the frugal 23-mpg Sierra Hybrid to the luxurious Denali.* Stop By Today *Treat yourself- stop by Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 5.3L SFI FLEX FUEL V8 (VORTEC) -inc: active fuel management (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 101,580 KM
$34,000 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Equin...
 27,432 KM
$32,000 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Corolla LE
 19,894 KM
$20,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

Call Dealer

306-445-XXXX

(click to show)

306-445-3300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory