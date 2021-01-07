Menu
2013 GMC Sierra 1500

105,500 KM

Details Description Features

$28,000

+ tax & licensing
$28,000

+ taxes & licensing

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

306-445-3300

Contact Seller
2013 GMC Sierra 1500

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

Contact Seller

$28,000

+ taxes & licensing

105,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6512430
  • Stock #: 21205A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 105,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This GMC Sierra 1500 boasts a Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/323 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 5.3L SFI FLEX FUEL V8 (VORTEC) -inc: active fuel management, Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system, demand-type washer system, Windows, rear, power.*This GMC Sierra 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *Windows, front, power with backlit switches and lockout feature -inc: driver express down, Transmission, 4-speed automatic with OD -inc: tow/haul mode (REQ: L20 Engine), Transfer case, electronic autotrac with rotary dial controls, Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer, Sunshades, left/right hand padded with lighted visor mirrors, Steering wheel, leather-wrapped, Steering wheel and column, tilt-wheel, adjustable with brake/transmission shift interlock, Stabilitrak electronic stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance -inc: electronic trailer sway control, hill start assist, Spare tire, full size 432 mm (17") steel spare, Spare tire lock.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: If your towing needs run in the 7,000-10,000 pound range, a compact pickup isnt going to cut it; the full-size 2013 GMC Sierra, on the other hand, will. Models range from a basic Work Truck to the frugal 23-mpg Sierra Hybrid to the luxurious Denali.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 to claim your GMC Sierra 1500!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Privacy Glass
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 5.3L SFI FLEX FUEL V8 (VORTEC) -inc: active fuel management

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

