2013 GMC Terrain
Denali
Location
Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
- Listing ID: 8418591
- Stock #: 22P099A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iridium Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 188,138 KM
Vehicle Description
IIHS Top Safety Pick. This GMC Terrain delivers a Gas/Ethanol V6 3.6L/217 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 3.6L DOHC, V6 VVT DIRECT INJECTION (DI) FLEX FUEL (E85 CAPABLE) -inc: polished stainless steel dual tip exhaust, 155 amp generator, 660 CCA battery w/rundown protection, hydraulic pwr steering, 3500 lbs/1588 kgs towing capacity, 79L fuel tank, 2400 kg (5300 lbs) GVWR, 19" satin chrome clad aluminum wheels, Windshield wipers and washers, front windshield, 3 speed with variable delay -inc: mist & wash, rear intermittent w/washer, Wheels, 18" satin chrome clad aluminum.*This GMC Terrain Comes Equipped with These Options *USB port in centre console -inc: full iPod display in colour screen, Trailer towing, capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg, Traction control, Tires, P235/55R-18 all season blackwall, Tire pressure monitoring system, Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer, Theft deterrent, anti-theft alarm -inc: horn & lamp activation, Suspension system, ride and handling suspension, Sunshades, dual with illuminated vanity mirror, Sunroof, power tilt-sliding glass -inc: express open, wind deflector.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: If youre looking for something akin to a Ford Escape or Honda CR-V, but you dont like futuristic styling or 4-cylinder powertrains, the GMC Terrain for 2013 may very well be the answer. Its squared-off edges and flared wheel openings say "GMC Truck" loud and clear.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 can get you a trustworthy Terrain today!
Vehicle Features
