2013 GMC Terrain

188,138 KM

+ tax & licensing
Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

306-445-3300

2013 GMC Terrain

2013 GMC Terrain

Denali

2013 GMC Terrain

Denali

Location

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

188,138KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8418591
  • Stock #: 22P099A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iridium Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 22P099A
  • Mileage 188,138 KM

Vehicle Description

IIHS Top Safety Pick. This GMC Terrain delivers a Gas/Ethanol V6 3.6L/217 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 3.6L DOHC, V6 VVT DIRECT INJECTION (DI) FLEX FUEL (E85 CAPABLE) -inc: polished stainless steel dual tip exhaust, 155 amp generator, 660 CCA battery w/rundown protection, hydraulic pwr steering, 3500 lbs/1588 kgs towing capacity, 79L fuel tank, 2400 kg (5300 lbs) GVWR, 19" satin chrome clad aluminum wheels, Windshield wipers and washers, front windshield, 3 speed with variable delay -inc: mist & wash, rear intermittent w/washer, Wheels, 18" satin chrome clad aluminum.*This GMC Terrain Comes Equipped with These Options *USB port in centre console -inc: full iPod display in colour screen, Trailer towing, capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg, Traction control, Tires, P235/55R-18 all season blackwall, Tire pressure monitoring system, Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer, Theft deterrent, anti-theft alarm -inc: horn & lamp activation, Suspension system, ride and handling suspension, Sunshades, dual with illuminated vanity mirror, Sunroof, power tilt-sliding glass -inc: express open, wind deflector.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: If youre looking for something akin to a Ford Escape or Honda CR-V, but you dont like futuristic styling or 4-cylinder powertrains, the GMC Terrain for 2013 may very well be the answer. Its squared-off edges and flared wheel openings say "GMC Truck" loud and clear.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 can get you a trustworthy Terrain today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 3.6L DOHC V6 VVT DIRECT INJECTION (DI) FLEX FUEL (E85 CAPABLE) -inc: polished stainless steel dual tip exhaust 155 amp generator 660 CCA battery w/rundown protection hydraulic pwr steering 3500 lbs/1588 kgs towing capacity 79L fuel tank ...
Front Collision Warning

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

