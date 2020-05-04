2013 Hyundai Veloster

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards. This Hyundai Veloster boasts a Gas I4 1.6L/97 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Warning chimes -inc: door ajar, driver seatbelt reminder, Vehicle stability management (VSM), Variable intermittent 2-speed windshield wipers.* This Hyundai Veloster Features the Following Options *Trip computer -inc: distance to empty, average fuel consumption, average vehicle speed, elapsed time, Torsion axle rear suspension -inc: coil springs, Tinted glass w/windshield shade band, T125/80D15 compact spare tire, Sunglass holder, Roof-mounted XM antenna, Remote keyless entry w/alarm & panic, Remote hood release, Remote fuel door release, Rearview camera.* This Hyundai Veloster is a Superstar! *KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $18,000, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Hyundai Veloster come see us at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6. Just minutes away!
