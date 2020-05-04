Menu
2013 Hyundai Veloster

w/Tech

Location

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

Contact Seller

$7,700

+ taxes & licensing

  • 154,140KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4950867
  • Stock #: 19407B
  • VIN: KMHTC6AD0DU160592
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
3-door
Passengers
4

KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards. This Hyundai Veloster boasts a Gas I4 1.6L/97 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Warning chimes -inc: door ajar, driver seatbelt reminder, Vehicle stability management (VSM), Variable intermittent 2-speed windshield wipers.* This Hyundai Veloster Features the Following Options *Trip computer -inc: distance to empty, average fuel consumption, average vehicle speed, elapsed time, Torsion axle rear suspension -inc: coil springs, Tinted glass w/windshield shade band, T125/80D15 compact spare tire, Sunglass holder, Roof-mounted XM antenna, Remote keyless entry w/alarm & panic, Remote hood release, Remote fuel door release, Rearview camera.* This Hyundai Veloster is a Superstar! *KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $18,000, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Hyundai Veloster come see us at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6. Just minutes away!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Mirror(s)
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Panoramic Roof
  • Rear Defrost
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Convenience
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Keyless Start
  • Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Call Dealer

306-445-3300

Send A Message