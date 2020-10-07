2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Vehicle Features

Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Oil Cooler Standard Duty Engine Cooling Convenience ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS Overhead Console Interior Removable/Rechargeable Lamp Passenger Assist Handles Full Length Floor Console Glove Box Lamp Halogen Headlamps Variable intermittent windshield wipers Rear window wiper w/washer Instrument cluster w/tachometer Safety Fog Lamps Automatic Headlamps Child safety rear door locks 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes Enhanced accident response system Front seat side air bags Media / Nav / Comm (6) SPEAKERS Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Removable short mast antenna Comfort Illuminated Entry Day/night rearview mirror Windows Rear Window Defroster Front door tinted glass Tinted windshield glass Laminated front door glass Trim Base Door Trim Panel Urethane Shift Knob Body-colour door handles Bright grille Body-colour fascias Chrome Bodyside Moulding Suspension Normal Duty Suspension Seating Front passenger fold flat seat Rear 60/40 split-folding seat Power Options Pwr accessory delay Pwr windows w/front 1-touch up/down

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass Air Filtering Tip Start Vehicle Information Centre Bright License Plate Brow Leather-wrapped steering wheel Tilt/telescopic steering column 160-amp alternator Cargo tie-down loops Front license plate bracket Trailer Sway Damping Flipper liftgate glass active head restraints Hill start assist Hood insulation Child seat latch-ready anchor system Child seat upper tether anchorages Front/rear side curtain air bags Bright Side Roof Rails Sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors Sill moulding Dual-note electric horns Cargo trim panel w/storage net Integrated liftgate rear spoiler Carpeted flooring Rain brake support Ready alert braking Front advanced multi-stage air bags w/passenger occupant sensor 3-point centre rear seat belt Bright day light opening mouldings Front/rear interior LED reading lamps 700-amp maintenance-free battery 3.6L VVT V6 engine Pwr Locking Fuel Filler Door 195mm front axle 6500# GVWR 3.09 axle ratio Manual folding pwr heated mirrors -inc: body-colour mirrors caps 195mm rear axle SiriusXM satellite radio w/1-year radio service

