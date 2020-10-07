Menu
2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee

232,147 KM

Details Features

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Strait Line Auto Sales

306-445-5885

2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

Strait Line Auto Sales

2671 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 3K4

306-445-5885

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

232,147KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6025884
  • Stock #: 2658
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG0DC500991

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 232,147 KM

Vehicle Features

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Oil Cooler
Standard Duty Engine Cooling
ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS
Overhead Console
Interior Removable/Rechargeable Lamp
Passenger Assist Handles
Full Length Floor Console
Glove Box Lamp
Halogen Headlamps
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Rear window wiper w/washer
Instrument cluster w/tachometer
Fog Lamps
Automatic Headlamps
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Enhanced accident response system
Front seat side air bags
(6) SPEAKERS
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Removable short mast antenna
Illuminated Entry
Day/night rearview mirror
Rear Window Defroster
Front door tinted glass
Tinted windshield glass
Laminated front door glass
Base Door Trim Panel
Urethane Shift Knob
Body-colour door handles
Bright grille
Body-colour fascias
Chrome Bodyside Moulding
Normal Duty Suspension
Front passenger fold flat seat
Rear 60/40 split-folding seat
Pwr accessory delay
Pwr windows w/front 1-touch up/down
SPEED CONTROL
Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass
Air Filtering
Tip Start
Vehicle Information Centre
Bright License Plate Brow
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Tilt/telescopic steering column
160-amp alternator
Cargo tie-down loops
Front license plate bracket
Trailer Sway Damping
Flipper liftgate glass
active head restraints
Hill start assist
Hood insulation
Child seat latch-ready anchor system
Child seat upper tether anchorages
Front/rear side curtain air bags
Bright Side Roof Rails
Sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Sill moulding
Dual-note electric horns
Cargo trim panel w/storage net
Integrated liftgate rear spoiler
Carpeted flooring
Rain brake support
Ready alert braking
Front advanced multi-stage air bags w/passenger occupant sensor
3-point centre rear seat belt
Bright day light opening mouldings
Front/rear interior LED reading lamps
700-amp maintenance-free battery
3.6L VVT V6 engine
Pwr Locking Fuel Filler Door
195mm front axle
6500# GVWR
3.09 axle ratio
Manual folding pwr heated mirrors -inc: body-colour mirrors caps
195mm rear axle
SiriusXM satellite radio w/1-year radio service

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Strait Line Auto Sales

Strait Line Auto Sales

2671 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 3K4

306-445-5885

