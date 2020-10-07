2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Standard Duty Engine Cooling
Interior Removable/Rechargeable Lamp
Full Length Floor Console
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Rear window wiper w/washer
Instrument cluster w/tachometer
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Enhanced accident response system
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Removable short mast antenna
Day/night rearview mirror
Laminated front door glass
Front passenger fold flat seat
Rear 60/40 split-folding seat
Pwr windows w/front 1-touch up/down
Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass
Vehicle Information Centre
Bright License Plate Brow
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Tilt/telescopic steering column
Front license plate bracket
Child seat latch-ready anchor system
Child seat upper tether anchorages
Front/rear side curtain air bags
Sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Cargo trim panel w/storage net
Integrated liftgate rear spoiler
Front advanced multi-stage air bags w/passenger occupant sensor
3-point centre rear seat belt
Bright day light opening mouldings
Front/rear interior LED reading lamps
700-amp maintenance-free battery
Pwr Locking Fuel Filler Door
Manual folding pwr heated mirrors -inc: body-colour mirrors caps
SiriusXM satellite radio w/1-year radio service
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.