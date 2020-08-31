2014 Chevrolet Orlando

+ taxes & licensing
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
KBB.com Brand Image Awards. This Chevrolet Orlando delivers a Gas I4 2.4L/146 engine powering it's sleek transmission. ENGINE, ECOTEC 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) WITH E85 CAPABILITY -inc: VVT (Variable Valve Timing), (174 hp [130 kW] @ 6700 rpm, 171 lb-ft of torque [232 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD), Windshield wipers and washers, front -inc: hi-low w/variable delay, mist & wash, Windows, power, second row door express down.* This Chevrolet Orlando Features the Following Options *Windows, power, driver and front passenger express up/down, Visors, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirror, USB port, Transmission, 6-speed manual, Trailer towing, capacity 1000 lbs/454 kg, Traction control, Tires, P215/60R16 all season blackwall, Theft deterrent -inc: vehicle contents, electronic immobilizer, Suspension, rear, compound crank, Suspension, front, MacPherson strut.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: Compact in size, yet Orlando offers uncompromised versatility, fuel efficiency, advanced technologies and safety. Start with standard seating for seven across three rows. When more cargo room is needed, Orlando makes the transition from people mover to cargo hauler with ease, using the standard split-folding 60/40 second and 50/50 third-row seats. When both rows are folded flat, it opens up a substantial maximum cargo area of 1594 L (56.3 cu. ft.). Once you settle in, you can appreciate the high level of refinement, from the design of the instrument cluster to the adjustable comfort of the four-way driver's seat. For a premium driving experience, LTZ models add heated front seats, a power six-way driver's seat adjuster, automatic climate control and an auto-dimming interior rear-view mirror. The more you carry, the more power you need. Orlando answers with a proven 2.4L ECOTEC four-cylinder engine that generates 174 hp. Engine features include Variable Valve Timing and Direct Injection that both work to maximize output and efficiency and come in the option of either manual or automatic (standard on LTZ). With this combination Orlando is able to achieve an impressive 7.0 L/100 km hwy. New to Orlando for 2014 and standard on 2LT and LTZ models, Chevrolet MyLink enables you to connect a compatible smartphone to the vehicle's sound system via Bluetooth wireless technology. You can control the system using the 178 mm (7-in.) diagonal color touch-screen display, voice commands, or the steering wheel-mounted controls. Orlando is equipped with a series of driver control technologies that help you avoid collisions before they occur. Standard features include the StabiliTrak electronic stability control system, four-wheel disc brakes with ABS and panic brake assist, plus traction control. You can also avoid hazards behind the vehicle when you are backing up with the assistance of the available rear vision camera and rear park assist features.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Chevrolet Orlando come see us at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6. Just minutes away!
