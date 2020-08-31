2014 Chevrolet Orlando

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Options Power Steering Power Mirror(s) Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bench Seat Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Satellite Radio Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Comfort Rear A/C A/C Exterior Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Navigation from Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Requires Subscription ENGINE ECOTEC 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) WITH E85 CAPABILITY -inc: VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (174 hp [130 kW] @ 6700 rpm 171 lb-ft of torque [232 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD)

