Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Orlando

180,161 KM

Details Description Features

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

306-445-3300

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Orlando

2014 Chevrolet Orlando

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Orlando

LT

Location

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

Contact Seller

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

180,161KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5809815
  • Stock #: 20P049A
  • VIN: KL77P2EK3EK506012

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 20P049A
  • Mileage 180,161 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com Brand Image Awards. This Chevrolet Orlando delivers a Gas I4 2.4L/146 engine powering it's sleek transmission. ENGINE, ECOTEC 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) WITH E85 CAPABILITY -inc: VVT (Variable Valve Timing), (174 hp [130 kW] @ 6700 rpm, 171 lb-ft of torque [232 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD), Windshield wipers and washers, front -inc: hi-low w/variable delay, mist & wash, Windows, power, second row door express down.* This Chevrolet Orlando Features the Following Options *Windows, power, driver and front passenger express up/down, Visors, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirror, USB port, Transmission, 6-speed manual, Trailer towing, capacity 1000 lbs/454 kg, Traction control, Tires, P215/60R16 all season blackwall, Theft deterrent -inc: vehicle contents, electronic immobilizer, Suspension, rear, compound crank, Suspension, front, MacPherson strut.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: Compact in size, yet Orlando offers uncompromised versatility, fuel efficiency, advanced technologies and safety. Start with standard seating for seven across three rows. When more cargo room is needed, Orlando makes the transition from people mover to cargo hauler with ease, using the standard split-folding 60/40 second and 50/50 third-row seats. When both rows are folded flat, it opens up a substantial maximum cargo area of 1594 L (56.3 cu. ft.). Once you settle in, you can appreciate the high level of refinement, from the design of the instrument cluster to the adjustable comfort of the four-way driver's seat. For a premium driving experience, LTZ models add heated front seats, a power six-way driver's seat adjuster, automatic climate control and an auto-dimming interior rear-view mirror. The more you carry, the more power you need. Orlando answers with a proven 2.4L ECOTEC four-cylinder engine that generates 174 hp. Engine features include Variable Valve Timing and Direct Injection that both work to maximize output and efficiency and come in the option of either manual or automatic (standard on LTZ). With this combination Orlando is able to achieve an impressive 7.0 L/100 km hwy. New to Orlando for 2014 and standard on 2LT and LTZ models, Chevrolet MyLink enables you to connect a compatible smartphone to the vehicle's sound system via Bluetooth wireless technology. You can control the system using the 178 mm (7-in.) diagonal color touch-screen display, voice commands, or the steering wheel-mounted controls. Orlando is equipped with a series of driver control technologies that help you avoid collisions before they occur. Standard features include the StabiliTrak electronic stability control system, four-wheel disc brakes with ABS and panic brake assist, plus traction control. You can also avoid hazards behind the vehicle when you are backing up with the assistance of the available rear vision camera and rear park assist features.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Chevrolet Orlando come see us at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Rear A/C
A/C
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
ENGINE ECOTEC 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) WITH E85 CAPABILITY -inc: VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (174 hp [130 kW] @ 6700 rpm 171 lb-ft of torque [232 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2017 Chevrolet Equin...
 90,232 KM
$18,000 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Cruze...
 38,282 KM
$14,000 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Trave...
 54,782 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

Call Dealer

306-445-XXXX

(click to show)

306-445-3300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory