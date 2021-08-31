2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

+ taxes & licensing
306-445-3300
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
306-445-3300
+ taxes & licensing
NACTOY 2014 North American Truck of the Year. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 boasts a Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/325 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 5.3L V8 ECOTEC3 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING -inc: aluminum block construction w/FlexFuel capability, aux external trans oil cooling, Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system, pulse washers, Windows, power front and rear -inc: driver express up/down, express down on all other windows.*This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *Wheelhouse liners, rear, Wheel trim, 43.2 cm x 20.3cm (17") polished aluminum, Transmission, 6-speed automatic -inc: electronically controlled w/overdrive & tow/haul mode, cruise grade braking & powertrain grade braking., Transfer case, electronic autotrac with rotary dial controls, Tire carrier, outside spare, winch-type, Tire carrier lock -inc: keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition & door, Tailgate, EZ lift and lower, Tailgate and box rail protection cap, top, Sunshades, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Steering, electric power steering (EPS) assist, rack and pinion.* This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is a Superstar! *NACTOY 2014 North American Truck of the Year, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: While we realize the majority of full-size truck buyers are predisposed towards their favorite brand, the 2014 Chevy Silverado makes a compelling case for itself. From its sophisticated-yet-easy-to-use infotainment system to its surprisingly refined interior, the 2014 Silverado deserves serious consideration from the brand faithful and cross-shoppers alike.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7