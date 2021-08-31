Menu
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

162,232 KM

LT

LT

Location

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

162,232KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7657942
  • Stock #: 21466A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 162,232 KM

Vehicle Description

NACTOY 2014 North American Truck of the Year. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 boasts a Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/325 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 5.3L V8 ECOTEC3 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING -inc: aluminum block construction w/FlexFuel capability, aux external trans oil cooling, Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system, pulse washers, Windows, power front and rear -inc: driver express up/down, express down on all other windows.*This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *Wheelhouse liners, rear, Wheel trim, 43.2 cm x 20.3cm (17") polished aluminum, Transmission, 6-speed automatic -inc: electronically controlled w/overdrive & tow/haul mode, cruise grade braking & powertrain grade braking., Transfer case, electronic autotrac with rotary dial controls, Tire carrier, outside spare, winch-type, Tire carrier lock -inc: keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition & door, Tailgate, EZ lift and lower, Tailgate and box rail protection cap, top, Sunshades, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Steering, electric power steering (EPS) assist, rack and pinion.* This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is a Superstar! *NACTOY 2014 North American Truck of the Year, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: While we realize the majority of full-size truck buyers are predisposed towards their favorite brand, the 2014 Chevy Silverado makes a compelling case for itself. From its sophisticated-yet-easy-to-use infotainment system to its surprisingly refined interior, the 2014 Silverado deserves serious consideration from the brand faithful and cross-shoppers alike.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Leather Steering Wheel
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
ENGINE 5.3L V8 ECOTEC3 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING -inc: aluminum block construction w/FlexFuel capability aux external trans oil cooling

