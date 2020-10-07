2014 Dodge Ram

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Front license plate bracket
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Front armrest w/cupholders
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs)
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT -inc: Flexible Fuel Vehicle
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
