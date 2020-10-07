Menu
2014 Dodge Ram

228,159 KM

Details Features

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Strait Line Auto Sales

306-445-5885

Pickup 1500 SLT

Location

Strait Line Auto Sales

2671 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 3K4

306-445-5885

228,159KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6025887
  • Stock #: 2660
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GG8ES425090

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2660
  • Mileage 228,159 KM

Vehicle Features

Compass
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Goodyear Brand Tires
Engine Oil Cooler
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Rear child safety locks
17" steel spare wheel
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Trailer Wiring Harness
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
180 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Centre Hub
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Chrome rear step bumper
Black Exterior Mirrors
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Analog Display
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Radio w/Clock
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Front armrest w/cupholders
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Streaming Audio
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
GVWR: 3,084 kgs (6,800 lbs)
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
1700# Maximum Payload
Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT -inc: Flexible Fuel Vehicle
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access

2671 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 3K4

306-445-5885

