2014 GMC Acadia

141,042 KM

306-445-3300

SLT1

Location

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

141,042KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5607150
  • Stock #: 20465A
  • VIN: 1GKKVRKDXEJ147771

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 141,042 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com Brand Image Awards. This GMC Acadia delivers a Gas V6 3.6L/217 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI V6 (STD), Wipers, front and rear intermittent with washers, Windows, power with driver Express-Down.*This GMC Acadia Comes Equipped with These Options *Wheels, 19" x 7.5" aluminum, Visors, driver and front passenger, padded with cloth trim, colour-keyed -inc: illuminated vanity mirrors, USB port and auxiliary input jack, Universal home remote, 3-channel programmable -inc: garage door opener, Trim, interior, aluminum on instrument panel and steering wheel, Traction control, electronic, full-function, all-speed, Tires, P255/60R19 all season blackwall, Tire Pressure Monitor, Theft deterrent system, PASS-Key III, engine immobilizer, Suspension, Ride and Handling.* Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: Need room for eight, space for lots of cargo or some mix of both but dont want the gas consumption or heft of a full-size SUV? Definitely dont want a minivan? Give the 2014 GMC Acadia your attention.* Stop By Today *For a must-own GMC Acadia come see us at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
Smart Device Integration
ENGINE 3.6L SIDI V6 (STD)
Requires Subscription

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-XXXX

306-445-3300

