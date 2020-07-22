2014 GMC Acadia

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Floor mats Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Rear Seat Audio Controls Powertrain All Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Navigation from Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Bluetooth Connection Smart Device Integration ENGINE 3.6L SIDI V6 (STD) Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.