KBB.com Brand Image Awards. This GMC Acadia delivers a Gas V6 3.6L/217 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI V6 (STD), Wipers, front and rear intermittent with washers, Windows, power with driver Express-Down.*This GMC Acadia Comes Equipped with These Options *Wheels, 19" x 7.5" aluminum, Visors, driver and front passenger, padded with cloth trim, colour-keyed -inc: illuminated vanity mirrors, USB port and auxiliary input jack, Universal home remote, 3-channel programmable -inc: garage door opener, Trim, interior, aluminum on instrument panel and steering wheel, Traction control, electronic, full-function, all-speed, Tires, P255/60R19 all season blackwall, Tire Pressure Monitor, Theft deterrent system, PASS-Key III, engine immobilizer, Suspension, Ride and Handling.* Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: Need room for eight, space for lots of cargo or some mix of both but dont want the gas consumption or heft of a full-size SUV? Definitely dont want a minivan? Give the 2014 GMC Acadia your attention.* Stop By Today *For a must-own GMC Acadia come see us at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6. Just minutes away!
