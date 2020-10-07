2014 GMC Acadia

Battery rundown protection

Rear Vision Camera

COMPASS DISPLAY

Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in second row outboard positions

Defogger, rear window

Cupholders -inc: (4) front, (4) 2nd row, (2) 3rd row

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc

Steering wheel, leather-wrapped

Emissions, federal requirements

Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted

Suspension, Ride and Handling

Glass, Solar-Ray deep tint on rear side, rear quarter and rear glass

Glass, Solar-Ray light tint on driver and front passenger side glass and windshield

Mirrors, manual fold

Seatbelts -inc: front pretensioners, dual mode retractors, shoulder belt height adjusters

Emissions, federal tier 2

Storage system, rear cargo area under floor

Steering, power, variable effort

17" compact steel spare wheel and tire

Headlamps, dual halogen projector lamp

Windows, power with driver Express-Down

Lighting, interior ambient light pipe in instrument panel

ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI V6

Wipers, front and rear intermittent with washers

Axle, 3.16 final drive ratio

Child safety locks, rear

Mirror, rearview auto-dimming

Mirrors, integral blind spot mirror

Power outlets, 12 volt accessory power -inc: (1) instrument panel, (1) 2nd row seat, (1) 3rd row seat, (1) cargo area

Visors, driver and front passenger, padded with cloth trim, colour-keyed -inc: illuminated vanity mirrors

Power outlets, (2) USB ports, rear, charge only

Air bags, front passenger air bag suppression (Always use safety belts & the correct child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See the Owner's Manual for more information.)

Brakes, panic brake and hill hold assist

Rear Park Assist, sensor indicator

Exhaust, dual, downturn tailpipe

Spoiler, rear body coloured

Moulding, lower bodyside, body coloured

Insulation, acoustic package

Console, front centre -inc: (2) cupholders, storage, 12 volt accessory pwr outlet

Steering column, manual, tilt and telescopic

Instrumentation, Driver Information Centre (DIC) -inc: trip odometer, fuel range, average fuel economy, instantaneous fuel economy, average vehicle speed, GM oil life monitoring w/low oil level warning

Lighting, interior with theatre dimming -inc: cargo compartment, front seat reading lights, 2nd row reading lights integrated in dome light, illuminated entry/exit

Mirrors, body coloured, power, heated and turn signal

Seating, 1st row, 8-way power adjuster, front driver with power recline and lumbar control

GVW rating, 6459 lbs. (2930 kg)

Trim, interior, aluminum on instrument panel and steering wheel

Audio controls, rear with headphone jacks

Liftgate, power rear

Door handles, chrome, bright beltline upper molding

Moulding, chrome belt line

Headlamps, fog lamps, front, halogen projector beam

Seating, 1st row, heated front driver and passenger

Universal home remote, 3-channel programmable -inc: garage door opener

Seating, 1st row, 8-way power adjuster, front passenger