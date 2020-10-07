2014 GMC Acadia

Glass, Solar-Ray deep tint on rear side, rear quarter and rear glass
Glass, Solar-Ray light tint on driver and front passenger side glass and windshield
Mirrors, manual fold
Seatbelts -inc: front pretensioners, dual mode retractors, shoulder belt height adjusters
Emissions, federal tier 2
Storage system, rear cargo area under floor
Steering, power, variable effort
17" compact steel spare wheel and tire
Headlamps, dual halogen projector lamp
Windows, power with driver Express-Down
Lighting, interior ambient light pipe in instrument panel
ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI V6
Wipers, front and rear intermittent with washers
Axle, 3.16 final drive ratio
Child safety locks, rear
Mirror, rearview auto-dimming
Mirrors, integral blind spot mirror
Power outlets, 12 volt accessory power -inc: (1) instrument panel, (1) 2nd row seat, (1) 3rd row seat, (1) cargo area
Visors, driver and front passenger, padded with cloth trim, colour-keyed -inc: illuminated vanity mirrors
Power outlets, (2) USB ports, rear, charge only
Air bags, front passenger air bag suppression (Always use safety belts & the correct child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See the Owner's Manual for more information.)
Brakes, panic brake and hill hold assist
Rear Park Assist, sensor indicator
Exhaust, dual, downturn tailpipe
Spoiler, rear body coloured
Moulding, lower bodyside, body coloured
Insulation, acoustic package
Console, front centre -inc: (2) cupholders, storage, 12 volt accessory pwr outlet
Steering column, manual, tilt and telescopic
Instrumentation, Driver Information Centre (DIC) -inc: trip odometer, fuel range, average fuel economy, instantaneous fuel economy, average vehicle speed, GM oil life monitoring w/low oil level warning
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming -inc: cargo compartment, front seat reading lights, 2nd row reading lights integrated in dome light, illuminated entry/exit
Mirrors, body coloured, power, heated and turn signal
Seating, 1st row, 8-way power adjuster, front driver with power recline and lumbar control
GVW rating, 6459 lbs. (2930 kg)
Trim, interior, aluminum on instrument panel and steering wheel
Audio controls, rear with headphone jacks
Liftgate, power rear
Door handles, chrome, bright beltline upper molding
Moulding, chrome belt line
Headlamps, fog lamps, front, halogen projector beam
Seating, 1st row, heated front driver and passenger
Universal home remote, 3-channel programmable -inc: garage door opener
Seating, 1st row, 8-way power adjuster, front passenger
Air bags, frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger -inc: driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact, head curtain side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions (Always use safety belts & the correct child restraints. Children are sa...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.