2014 GMC Terrain

73,464 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
SLE

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9452005
  • Stock #: 23094B

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,464 KM

Vehicle Description

IIHS Top Safety Pick+ with optional front crash prevention. Only 73,464 Miles! This GMC Terrain delivers a Gas 4-Cyl 2.4L/146 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 2.4L DOHC, I4 VVT DIRECT INJECTION (DI) (STD), Windshield wipers and washers, rear intermittent, Windshield wipers and washers, front windshield, 3 speed with variable delay -inc: mist & wash.*This GMC Terrain Comes Equipped with These Options *Wheels, 17" x 7" aluminum, USB port in centre console -inc: full iPod display in colour screen, Trailer towing, capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg, Traction control, Tires, P225/65R-17 all season blackwall, Tire pressure monitoring system, Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer, Theft deterrent, anti-theft alarm -inc: horn & lamp activation, Suspension system, soft ride suspension, Suspension system -inc: front independent, strut type coil springs, rear independent trailer arm w/(3) lateral locating links, coil springs.* This GMC Terrain is a Superstar! *IIHS Top Safety Pick+ with optional front crash prevention, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: If this size and type of vehicle fit your needs, and youd like something with a more truck-like image and appeal, or an available V6 engine, see your local GMC dealer for the Terrain.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own GMC Terrain come see us at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 2.4L DOHC I4 VVT DIRECT INJECTION (DI) (STD)
Requires Subscription

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

