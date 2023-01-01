$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2014 GMC Terrain
SLE
Location
Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
$CALL
- Listing ID: 9452005
- Stock #: 23094B
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 73,464 KM
Vehicle Description
IIHS Top Safety Pick+ with optional front crash prevention. Only 73,464 Miles! This GMC Terrain delivers a Gas 4-Cyl 2.4L/146 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 2.4L DOHC, I4 VVT DIRECT INJECTION (DI) (STD), Windshield wipers and washers, rear intermittent, Windshield wipers and washers, front windshield, 3 speed with variable delay -inc: mist & wash.*This GMC Terrain Comes Equipped with These Options *Wheels, 17" x 7" aluminum, USB port in centre console -inc: full iPod display in colour screen, Trailer towing, capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg, Traction control, Tires, P225/65R-17 all season blackwall, Tire pressure monitoring system, Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer, Theft deterrent, anti-theft alarm -inc: horn & lamp activation, Suspension system, soft ride suspension, Suspension system -inc: front independent, strut type coil springs, rear independent trailer arm w/(3) lateral locating links, coil springs.* This GMC Terrain is a Superstar! *IIHS Top Safety Pick+ with optional front crash prevention, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: If this size and type of vehicle fit your needs, and youd like something with a more truck-like image and appeal, or an available V6 engine, see your local GMC dealer for the Terrain.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own GMC Terrain come see us at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6. Just minutes away!
Vehicle Features
