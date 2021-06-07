Menu
2014 GMC Yukon XL

118,000 KM

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

306-445-3300

Denali

Denali

Location

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

118,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7319996
  • Stock #: 21385B

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 118,000 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com Brand Image Awards. This GMC Yukon XL boasts a Gas/Ethanol V8 6.2L/378 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, VORTEC 6.2L V8, SEQUENTIAL PORT FUEL INJECTION SFI, VARIABLE VALVE TIMING VVT, E85 FLEXFUEL CAPABLE (STD), Windshield wipers and washers, intermittent, front -inc: wet arm, flat-blade, pulse washers, rear intermittent wiper w/washer, Windows, power with driver express-down and passenger lockout features.* This GMC Yukon XL Features the Following Options *Wheels, 20" x 8.5" chrome aluminum -inc: 17" x 7.5" spare wheel, USB/iPod/MP3 input jack and audio connectivity, Universal home remote -inc: programmable garage door opener in overhead console, Transfer case, all-wheel drive, electronic, automatic system, full time, Tow/haul, trailering equipment, heavy-duty -inc: hitch platform, 7-wire harness w/independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector, 2" trailering receiver, (4) blunt cut wires in instrument panel harness to accommodate aftermarket trailer brake controller, Tow haul mode selector -inc: shift lever button, Tires, P275/55R-20 all-season, blackwall, Tire pressure monitoring system *Does not apply to spare tire*, Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer, Suspension, 1500 -inc: front coil-over shock w/stabilizer bar, rear multilink w/coil spring.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: If you regularly need to carry eight or nine passengers and their gear, plus require V8 power to tow up to 8,500 pounds, the 2014 GMC Yukon could be your family hauler of choice.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 can get you a trustworthy Yukon XL today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Luggage Rack
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Running Boards/Side Steps
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Air Suspension
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Smart Device Integration
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
ENGINE VORTEC 6.2L V8 SEQUENTIAL PORT FUEL INJECTION SFI VARIABLE VALVE TIMING VVT E85 FLEXFUEL CAPABLE (STD)

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

