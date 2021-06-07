2014 GMC Yukon XL

+ taxes & licensing
306-445-3300
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
306-445-3300
KBB.com Brand Image Awards. This GMC Yukon XL boasts a Gas/Ethanol V8 6.2L/378 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, VORTEC 6.2L V8, SEQUENTIAL PORT FUEL INJECTION SFI, VARIABLE VALVE TIMING VVT, E85 FLEXFUEL CAPABLE (STD), Windshield wipers and washers, intermittent, front -inc: wet arm, flat-blade, pulse washers, rear intermittent wiper w/washer, Windows, power with driver express-down and passenger lockout features.* This GMC Yukon XL Features the Following Options *Wheels, 20" x 8.5" chrome aluminum -inc: 17" x 7.5" spare wheel, USB/iPod/MP3 input jack and audio connectivity, Universal home remote -inc: programmable garage door opener in overhead console, Transfer case, all-wheel drive, electronic, automatic system, full time, Tow/haul, trailering equipment, heavy-duty -inc: hitch platform, 7-wire harness w/independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector, 2" trailering receiver, (4) blunt cut wires in instrument panel harness to accommodate aftermarket trailer brake controller, Tow haul mode selector -inc: shift lever button, Tires, P275/55R-20 all-season, blackwall, Tire pressure monitoring system *Does not apply to spare tire*, Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer, Suspension, 1500 -inc: front coil-over shock w/stabilizer bar, rear multilink w/coil spring.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: If you regularly need to carry eight or nine passengers and their gear, plus require V8 power to tow up to 8,500 pounds, the 2014 GMC Yukon could be your family hauler of choice.* Stop By Today *A short visit to Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 can get you a trustworthy Yukon XL today!
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7