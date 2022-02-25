Menu
2014 Volkswagen Jetta

213,378 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Sedan Trendline+

Sedan Trendline+

Location

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

213,378KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8381400
  • Stock #: 22P103

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 213,378 KM

Vehicle Description

This Volkswagen Jetta Sedan boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 6J x 15" Steel w/Full Wheel Cover, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets.* This Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Features the Following Options *Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode, Tires: 195/65 R15H AS, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Sliding Front Centre Armrest, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags.* Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: In addition to the intangible nature of its European roots, the Jetta offers impressive features for the money and a roomy interior. If efficiency is a priority, diesel versions of the sedan and SportWagen deliver eye-popping fuel economy, and like the also-recommendable gas-electric hybrid, is fun to drive.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Volkswagen Jetta Sedan come see us at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

