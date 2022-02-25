$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Volkswagen Jetta
Sedan Trendline+
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 213,378 KM
Vehicle Description
This Volkswagen Jetta Sedan boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/121 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 6J x 15" Steel w/Full Wheel Cover, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets.* This Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Features the Following Options *Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode, Tires: 195/65 R15H AS, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Sliding Front Centre Armrest, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags.* Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: In addition to the intangible nature of its European roots, the Jetta offers impressive features for the money and a roomy interior. If efficiency is a priority, diesel versions of the sedan and SportWagen deliver eye-popping fuel economy, and like the also-recommendable gas-electric hybrid, is fun to drive.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Volkswagen Jetta Sedan come see us at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6. Just minutes away!
Vehicle Features
