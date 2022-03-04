$14,769+ tax & licensing
2014 Volkswagen Jetta
Sedan Highline
Location
Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
$14,769
- Listing ID: 8499491
- Stock #: 22115B
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 106,360 KM
Vehicle Description
This Volkswagen Jetta Sedan boasts a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 7J x 17" Alloy Queensland, Wheels w/Machined Accents.* This Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Features the Following Options *Vienna Leather Seat Trim, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed DSG Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode, Tires: 225/45 R17H AS, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Pass-Thru.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by KBB.com: In addition to the intangible nature of its European roots, the Jetta offers impressive features for the money and a roomy interior. If efficiency is a priority, diesel versions of the sedan and SportWagen deliver eye-popping fuel economy, and like the also-recommendable gas-electric hybrid, is fun to drive.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 can get you a trustworthy Jetta Sedan today!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
