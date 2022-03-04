2014 Volkswagen Jetta

$14,769 + taxes & licensing 1 0 6 , 3 6 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8499491

8499491 Stock #: 22115B

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 106,360 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Keyless Start Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player CD Changer Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription

