2014 Volkswagen Jetta

106,360 KM

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

306-445-3300

Sedan Highline

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan Highline

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

106,360KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8499491
  • Stock #: 22115B

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,360 KM

Vehicle Description

This Volkswagen Jetta Sedan boasts a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Diversity Antenna, Wheels: 7J x 17" Alloy Queensland, Wheels w/Machined Accents.* This Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Features the Following Options *Vienna Leather Seat Trim, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed DSG Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode, Tires: 225/45 R17H AS, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Pass-Thru.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by KBB.com: In addition to the intangible nature of its European roots, the Jetta offers impressive features for the money and a roomy interior. If efficiency is a priority, diesel versions of the sedan and SportWagen deliver eye-popping fuel economy, and like the also-recommendable gas-electric hybrid, is fun to drive.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 can get you a trustworthy Jetta Sedan today!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

