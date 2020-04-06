2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
306-445-3300
Only 56,923 Miles! This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 boasts a Gas 5.3L/325 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 rpm), Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking.*This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *Transfer case, with floor-mounted shifter (Included with 4WD models only.), Tires, P255/70R17 all-season, blackwall, Tire, spare P255/70R17 all-season, blackwall (Included and only available with (RBZ) P255/70R17 all-season, blackwall tires.), Tire Pressure Monitoring System (does not apply to spare tire), Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door, Tailgate, locking utilizes same key as ignition and door, Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top, Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion, Steering column, Tilt-Wheel, manual with theft-deterrent locking feature, StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Chevrolet Silverado 1500 come see us at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6. Just minutes away!
