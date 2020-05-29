2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

+ taxes & licensing
This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 boasts a Gas 5.3L/325 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 rpm) (STD), Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows, Window, power, rear sliding with rear defogger.*This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *Wheels, 18" x 8.5" (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) bright-machined aluminum, Wheelhouse liners, rear, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Universal Home Remote, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking, Transfer case, 4WD, active electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (Included with 4WD models only.), Tires, P265/65R18 all-terrain, blackwall, Tire, spare P265/70R17 all-season, blackwall, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (does not apply to spare tire), Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door.* Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: If you dont already like the 2015 Silverado for the mere fact that its a Chevy, this pickup makes a compelling case for itself with a sophisticated yet intuitive infotainment system, refined interior and an available V8 engine with class-leading power output.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Chevrolet Silverado 1500 come see us at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6. Just minutes away!
