2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

+ taxes & licensing
306-445-3300
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
306-445-3300
+ taxes & licensing
This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 boasts a Gas 5.3L/325 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 rpm) (STD), Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows, Window, power, rear sliding with rear defogger.*This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *Wheels, 20" x 9" (50.8 cm x 22.9 cm) chrome, Wheelhouse liners, rear, Wheel, full-size spare, 17" (43.2 cm) steel, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Universal Home Remote, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking, Transfer case, 4WD, active electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control, Tires, P275/55R20 all-season, blackwall, Tire, spare P265/70R17 all-season, blackwall, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (does not apply to spare tire).* Expert Reviews!*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: The Silverado is the truck you know and trust. The modern body is chiseled and sleek at the same time. The dramatic stacked double grille in front is complimented with vertically stacked headlights on either side, outlined in chrome. The bumper is contoured as well. Also, its tough persona is further accentuated by the geometric lines of its new sculpted fenders and dual power dome hood. The Silverado currently comes in three models: Short Box Crew Cab, Standard Box Crew Cab, and Standard Box Double Cab. Each has six trims with the 1WT as the Base and the LTZ Z71 as the top-of-the-line option. Knowing that it's what's under the hood that counts, the Silverado is stacked with impressive engines. The 1WT, 2WT, LT, and LT Z71 come standard with the 4.3L EcoTec3 V6, with 6-speed automatic transmission. The LTZ and LTZ Z71 come standard with the 5.3L EcoTec3 V8, which is also an option for the other trims. Don't forget the 6.2 EcoTec V8 with 420hp. The Max Trailering Package, offered with both V8 engines, offers class-leading trailering capacity of up to 12,000 pounds. The ride is quiet and the interior more comfortable than ever. The center controls have been updated with an improved layout and are easy to reach. Chevy's MyLink system is an extremely intuitive and helpful system to use. It allows you to control your music, make calls, and navigate to a number of stored destinations all by using your voice. 2WT, LT, and LT Z71 trims get a 4.2-inch color screen to go with it, and the LTZ and LTZ Z71 get an 8-inch color touchscreen. In terms of safety all models come with 4-wheel ABS disc brakes with Duralife rotors, StabiliTrak with Electronic Sway Control and Hill Start Assist.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Chevrolet Silverado 1500 come see us at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6. Just minutes away!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7