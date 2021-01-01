Menu
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

125,699 KM

$36,500

+ tax & licensing
$36,500

+ taxes & licensing

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

306-445-3300

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country

Location

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

$36,500

+ taxes & licensing

125,699KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6372164
  • Stock #: 21172A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,699 KM

Vehicle Description

This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 boasts a Gas 5.3L/325 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 rpm) (STD), Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows, Window, power, rear sliding with rear defogger.*This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *Wheels, 20" x 9" (50.8 cm x 22.9 cm) chrome, Wheelhouse liners, rear, Wheel, full-size spare, 17" (43.2 cm) steel, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Universal Home Remote, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking, Transfer case, 4WD, active electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control, Tires, P275/55R20 all-season, blackwall, Tire, spare P265/70R17 all-season, blackwall, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (does not apply to spare tire).* Expert Reviews!*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: The Silverado is the truck you know and trust. The modern body is chiseled and sleek at the same time. The dramatic stacked double grille in front is complimented with vertically stacked headlights on either side, outlined in chrome. The bumper is contoured as well. Also, its tough persona is further accentuated by the geometric lines of its new sculpted fenders and dual power dome hood. The Silverado currently comes in three models: Short Box Crew Cab, Standard Box Crew Cab, and Standard Box Double Cab. Each has six trims with the 1WT as the Base and the LTZ Z71 as the top-of-the-line option. Knowing that it's what's under the hood that counts, the Silverado is stacked with impressive engines. The 1WT, 2WT, LT, and LT Z71 come standard with the 4.3L EcoTec3 V6, with 6-speed automatic transmission. The LTZ and LTZ Z71 come standard with the 5.3L EcoTec3 V8, which is also an option for the other trims. Don't forget the 6.2 EcoTec V8 with 420hp. The Max Trailering Package, offered with both V8 engines, offers class-leading trailering capacity of up to 12,000 pounds. The ride is quiet and the interior more comfortable than ever. The center controls have been updated with an improved layout and are easy to reach. Chevy's MyLink system is an extremely intuitive and helpful system to use. It allows you to control your music, make calls, and navigate to a number of stored destinations all by using your voice. 2WT, LT, and LT Z71 trims get a 4.2-inch color screen to go with it, and the LTZ and LTZ Z71 get an 8-inch color touchscreen. In terms of safety all models come with 4-wheel ABS disc brakes with Duralife rotors, StabiliTrak with Electronic Sway Control and Hill Start Assist.* Visit Us Today *For a must-own Chevrolet Silverado 1500 come see us at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Navigation System
Bed Liner
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 ...

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

