2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD Built After Aug 14 High Country
- Listing ID: 8171305
- Stock #: 21527A
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 208,860 KM
Vehicle Description
This Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Built After Aug 14 delivers a Turbocharged Diesel V8 6.6L/403 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL V8, B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (397 hp [296.0 kW] @ 3000 rpm, 765 lb-ft of torque [1032.8 N-m] @ 1600 rpm) Includes (K40) exhaust brake.), Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows, Window, power, rear sliding with rear defogger (Deleted when (TRW) provision for cab roof-mounted lamp or (VYU) Snow Plow Prep Package are ordered.) (If (TRW) Provision for cab roof-mounted lamp or (VYU) Snow Plow Prep Package is ordered (A48) will be deleted.).* This Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Built After Aug 14 Features the Following Options *Wheelhouse liners, rear (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.), Wheel, 18" x 8" (45.7 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare Spare not included with (ZW9) pickup box delete unless a spare tire is ordered. (Requires 18" or 20" wheels and tires.), Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, heavy-duty, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (Requires (L96) Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI engine or (LC8) 6.0L V8 SFI Gaseous engine.), Transfer case, electronic shift with rotary dial controls, Trailering equipment Trailering hitch platform 2.5" with a 2.0" insert for HD, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector to hook up parking lamps, backup lamps, right and left turn signals, an electric brake lead, battery and a ground, The trailer connector also includes the 4-way for use on trailers without brakes - park, brake/turn lamps, Trailer brake controller, integrated, Tires, LT265/60R20E all-terrain, blackwall, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (does not apply to spare tire), Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door (Not included when (ZW9) pickup box delete or (9J4) rear bumper delete is ordered.).* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: Introducing the 2015 Silverado2500 HD. With new exterior and interior designs, the Silverado 2500HD offers the proven power of Chevy's heavy-duty engines. Of the engine options you have the available Duramax 6.6L Turbo-Diesel V8 with Allison transmission or the gasoline-powered Vortec 6.0L V8 which comes standard on Silverado HD. Its torque curve is broad and flat, with approximately 90 percent of peak torque available at only 2,000 rpm. The Silverado 2500HD is also available with a version of the Vortec engine that allows the use of Compressed Natural Gas. The Silverado 2500HD offers the most standard trailering capacity in its class at 13,000 lbs thanks in part to smart technologies like Trailer Sway Control and an available Trailer Brake Controller. The 2500HD equipped with the available Duramax engine is capable of towing 17,900 lbs. With its all-new interior, Silverado HD makes life onboard easier, especially for a work truck. First, the cabin is quieter, thanks to triple door seals and aerodynamic enhancements to the exterior. Redesigned seats offer more comfort and support. An all-new instrument cluster features a six-gauge cluster and integrated center control display. Silverado HD's new available 8 diagonal color center touch-screen is your connection to Chevy MyLink. It's your seamless connection to digital content. From the contacts and music playlists you've got stored in your smartphone* Stop By Today *A short visit to Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 can get you a trustworthy Silverado 2500HD Built After Aug 14 today!
Vehicle Features
