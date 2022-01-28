Menu
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

208,860 KM

$52,852

+ tax & licensing
$52,852

+ taxes & licensing

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

306-445-3300

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD Built After Aug 14 High Country

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD Built After Aug 14 High Country

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

$52,852

+ taxes & licensing

208,860KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8171305
  Stock #: 21527A

  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 6
  Mileage 208,860 KM

This Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Built After Aug 14 delivers a Turbocharged Diesel V8 6.6L/403 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL V8, B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (397 hp [296.0 kW] @ 3000 rpm, 765 lb-ft of torque [1032.8 N-m] @ 1600 rpm) Includes (K40) exhaust brake.), Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows, Window, power, rear sliding with rear defogger (Deleted when (TRW) provision for cab roof-mounted lamp or (VYU) Snow Plow Prep Package are ordered.) (If (TRW) Provision for cab roof-mounted lamp or (VYU) Snow Plow Prep Package is ordered (A48) will be deleted.).* This Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Built After Aug 14 Features the Following Options *Wheelhouse liners, rear (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.), Wheel, 18" x 8" (45.7 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare Spare not included with (ZW9) pickup box delete unless a spare tire is ordered. (Requires 18" or 20" wheels and tires.), Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, heavy-duty, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (Requires (L96) Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI engine or (LC8) 6.0L V8 SFI Gaseous engine.), Transfer case, electronic shift with rotary dial controls, Trailering equipment Trailering hitch platform 2.5" with a 2.0" insert for HD, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector to hook up parking lamps, backup lamps, right and left turn signals, an electric brake lead, battery and a ground, The trailer connector also includes the 4-way for use on trailers without brakes - park, brake/turn lamps, Trailer brake controller, integrated, Tires, LT265/60R20E all-terrain, blackwall, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (does not apply to spare tire), Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door (Not included when (ZW9) pickup box delete or (9J4) rear bumper delete is ordered.).* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: Introducing the 2015 Silverado2500 HD. With new exterior and interior designs, the Silverado 2500HD offers the proven power of Chevy's heavy-duty engines. Of the engine options you have the available Duramax 6.6L Turbo-Diesel V8 with Allison transmission or the gasoline-powered Vortec 6.0L V8 which comes standard on Silverado HD. Its torque curve is broad and flat, with approximately 90 percent of peak torque available at only 2,000 rpm. The Silverado 2500HD is also available with a version of the Vortec engine that allows the use of Compressed Natural Gas. The Silverado 2500HD offers the most standard trailering capacity in its class at 13,000 lbs thanks in part to smart technologies like Trailer Sway Control and an available Trailer Brake Controller. The 2500HD equipped with the available Duramax engine is capable of towing 17,900 lbs. With its all-new interior, Silverado HD makes life onboard easier, especially for a work truck. First, the cabin is quieter, thanks to triple door seals and aerodynamic enhancements to the exterior. Redesigned seats offer more comfort and support. An all-new instrument cluster features a six-gauge cluster and integrated center control display. Silverado HD's new available 8 diagonal color center touch-screen is your connection to Chevy MyLink. It's your seamless connection to digital content. From the contacts and music playlists you've got stored in your smartphone* Stop By Today *A short visit to Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 can get you a trustworthy Silverado 2500HD Built After Aug 14 today!

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Security System
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
Sliding Rear Window
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL V8 B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (397 hp [296.0 kW] @ 3000 rpm 765 lb-ft of torque [1032.8 N-m] @ 1600 rpm) Includes (K40) exhaust brake.)

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

