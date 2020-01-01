Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

143,532 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

306-445-3300

Crew

Location

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

143,532KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6244677
  • Stock #: 20P073

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 143,532 KM

Vehicle Description

This Dodge Grand Caravan delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), RADIO: 430 6.5" TOUCH AM/FM/CD/HDD, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29K CREW -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Rear Dome Lamp, Front Courtesy & Map Lamps, Driver Side Sun Visor w/Mirror, Passenger Side Sun Visor w/Mirror.*This Dodge Grand Caravan Comes Equipped with These Options *ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, For SIRIUSXM Info Call 888-539-7474, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, 6.5" Touchscreen, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Radio: 430 6.5" Touch AM/FM/CD/HDD, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Heated Front Seats, Remote USB Port, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone, BRIGHT WHITE, BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Painted Aluminum, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler.* Expert Reviews!*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: Whether it is taking the family across town, moving furniture, or even just tackling errands, the 2015 Grand Caravan can make it happen. It features the Dodge signature crosshair grille, confident body sculpting, and gorgeous ring-shaped LED taillamps. It has seating for up to seven or lots of cargo space - your choice. Dodge Grand Caravan offers a total of 81 different seating and cargo configurations, made easy by seats that simply stow in the floor without having to be removed. The base level American Value Package gives you a generous standard features. Some items included are 2-zone manual air conditioning, steering wheel audio controls, in-floor storage bins, and comfortable cloth seats. SXT ad R/T trims give you great convenience features like dual power sliding doors and a power liftgate. Also, with the SXT and R/T models, you can get the available Dual DVD / Blu-Ray Entertainment. Great for long trips, it gives you a Blu-Ray / DVD player and the second and third rows each get their own 9-inch video screen overhead. With a 283 HP, 3.6L Pentastar V6 under the hood, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, you'll get a generous EPA Estimated 25 MPG Highway. When properly equipped, all Caravan trims can tow up to 3,600 lbs., and Trailer Sway Damping helps keep what you are towing safe and secure on the road. It possesses a steel safety cage, seven airbags, including front multistage airbags, and front and rear crumple zones to help redirect impact away energy from passengers.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 to claim your Dodge Grand Caravan!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Knee Air Bag
BRIGHT WHITE
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
RADIO: 430 6.5" TOUCH AM/FM/CD/HDD
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29K CREW -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Rear Dome Lamp Front Courtesy & Map Lamps Driver Side Sun Visor w/Mirror Passenger Side Sun Visor w/Mirror
DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Heated Front Seats Remote USB Port Heated Steering Wheel Bluetooth Streaming Audio Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone
ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SIRIUSXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet 6.5" Touchscreen Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Radi...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

