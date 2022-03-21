$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
- Listing ID: 8794940
- Stock #: 22197B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour True Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 115,838 KM
Vehicle Description
COMING SOON!*This Dodge Grand Caravan Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29G SXT -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, 2nd & 3rd Row Stow'N Go Seats, Body Colour Bodyside Moulding, Sunscreen Glass, Body Colour Door Handles, SXT Badge, 2nd-Row Stow'N Go Bucket Seats, Floor Console w/Cupholder , ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), CLIMATE GROUP -inc: Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater, A/C w/Manual Tri-Zone Temperature Control, BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler.*Certified Pre-Owned Benefits*All of our certified pre-owned vehicles pass a 150-plus point inspection to ensure our vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standards and come with a 3-month 5,000 km dealer certified warranty with roadside assistance. A free Carfax report is available to you on all our pre-owned vehicles. 3 Months of XM radio included. (When equipped in vehicle).*Visit Us Today *Team Bridges offers competitive pricing, and our trade-in values won't be beat! Buying a vehicle can be fun and stress-free, just let our hard working, knowledgeable Sales Consultants get to work for you! We look forward to earning your business and we are committed to building a lifetime relationship with you. Stop by and test drive this beauty! We are located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK.
Vehicle Features
