Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

115,838 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

306-445-3300

Contact Seller
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

115,838KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8794940
  • Stock #: 22197B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour True Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 115,838 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON!*This Dodge Grand Caravan Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29G SXT -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, 2nd & 3rd Row Stow'N Go Seats, Body Colour Bodyside Moulding, Sunscreen Glass, Body Colour Door Handles, SXT Badge, 2nd-Row Stow'N Go Bucket Seats, Floor Console w/Cupholder , ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), CLIMATE GROUP -inc: Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater, A/C w/Manual Tri-Zone Temperature Control, BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler.*Certified Pre-Owned Benefits*All of our certified pre-owned vehicles pass a 150-plus point inspection to ensure our vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standards and come with a 3-month 5,000 km dealer certified warranty with roadside assistance. A free Carfax report is available to you on all our pre-owned vehicles. 3 Months of XM radio included. (When equipped in vehicle).*Visit Us Today *Team Bridges offers competitive pricing, and our trade-in values won't be beat! Buying a vehicle can be fun and stress-free, just let our hard working, knowledgeable Sales Consultants get to work for you! We look forward to earning your business and we are committed to building a lifetime relationship with you. Stop by and test drive this beauty! We are located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
MP3 Player
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" STEEL (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
True Blue Pearl
BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
CLIMATE GROUP -inc: Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater A/C w/Manual Tri-Zone Temperature Control
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29G SXT -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars 2nd & 3rd Row Stow'N Go Seats Body Colour Bodyside Moulding Sunscreen Glass Body Colour Door Handles SXT Badge 2nd-R...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2019 Ford F-150
141,022 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Malib...
 166,353 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150
96,420 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

Call Dealer

306-445-XXXX

(click to show)

306-445-3300

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory