2015 Dodge Journey

200,207 KM

R/T**AS TRADED SPECIAL**

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

200,207KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7389158
  • Stock #: 21442A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fathom Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 200,207 KM

Vehicle Description

This Dodge Journey boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 19" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES: P225/55R19 BSW AS TOURING (TWV).*This Dodge Journey Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28X -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic , TIRES: P225/55R19 BSW AS TOURING, HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION W/BLUETOOTH, FATHOM BLUE PEARL, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), BLACK, LEATHER-FACED SEATS, 7-PASSENGER FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt 'N Slide Seat, 3rd Row 50/50 Fold/Reclining Seat, Delete Cargo Compartment Cover, Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater, Easy Entry Seat, A/C w/Tri-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Valet Function, Universal garage door opener, Trip Computer.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: Though perfectly suited for the city, the Dodge Journey is always ready when you need a little quality time off the grid. Wherever you take it, the Journey brings comfort along for the ride for up to seven people. A 173hp, 2.4L, 4-Cylinder Dual VVT Engine powers the American Value Package, SE, SXT, and Crossroad models, in conjunction with a 4-speed automatic transmission. It gets an EPA estimated 26 MPG on the highway, plus it can get over 500 highway miles per tank. The mid-range SXT gives you the choice between the 2.4L or an incredible 283hp Pentastar V6 Engine to get your heart racing. The V6 is the standard engine in the Limited and R/T. The SE, SXT, Limited, and R/T can also be purchased with optional All-Wheel Drive. Further, all models come with AutoStick that gives you clutchless manual shifting for more exciting drives. Standard equipment for the Journey includes items like a 4.3-inch touch-screen AM/FM radio with CD player, a USB port and audio input jack, push-button start, in-floor storage in the 2nd row, a covered storage bin in the rear cargo area, and 17-inch wheels. Dependent on the trim you select, option possibilities include: 3-zone automatic air conditioning, 19-inch wheels, leather seating, 3rd-row seats, Flip n Stow compartment, UConnect Hands-free Communication network, navigation, six premium speakers with subwoofer and a 368-watt amplifier, a rearview camera, and ParkSense parking assist. Also, SiriusXM satellite radio is an option you can purchase on all trims. Your safety has been considered too with standard Traction Control, an array of airbags, Anti-Lock 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Stability Control, Roll Mitigation, and a Tire Pressure Monitoring Sensor.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Tires: P225/55R19 BSW AS Touring
Temporary spare tire
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Fathom Blue Pearl
Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28X -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
BLACK LEATHER-FACED SEATS
WHEELS: 19" X 7" ALUMINUM (STD)
TIRES: P225/55R19 BSW AS TOURING (TWV)
Requires Subscription
7-PASSENGER FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt 'N Slide Seat 3rd Row 50/50 Fold/Reclining Seat Delete Cargo Compartment Cover Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater Easy Entry Seat A/C w/Tri-Zone Automatic Temperature Control

