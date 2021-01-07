2015 GMC Sierra 1500

+ taxes & licensing
2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7
KBB.com Brand Image Awards. This GMC Sierra 1500 delivers a Gas 6.2L/376 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows, Window, power, rear sliding with rear defogger, Wheels, 4 - 20" x 9" (50.8 cm x 22.9 cm) Bright Machined Aluminum.*This GMC Sierra 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *Wheelhouse liners, rear, Wheel, full-size spare, 17" (43.2 cm) steel, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Universal Home Remote, Underbody shield frame-mounted shields, includes front underbody shield starting behind front bumper and running to first cross-member, protecting front underbody, oil pan, differential case and transfer case, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking, Transfer case, 4WD, active electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (Included with 4WD models only.), Trailering equipment includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors, Tires, P275/55R20 all-season, blackwall, Tire, spare P265/70R17 all-season, blackwall.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: The GMC Sierra 1500 possesses chiseled features and distinct lines that not only make it look imposing, but increase how aerodynamic it is as well. In front, between the projector beam headlights, there is an incredibly striking and enormous chrome grille. While driving, it takes in a large portion of the air for cooling the engine, and lets the remainder glide across the truck. It is complimented by a bumper made of sculpted steel, a strong angled hood, and bulging fender flares. The changes made to the truck body, and the resulting improvements in air flow, add up to a quieter cabin for you and your passengers. Plus, its new hydraulic body mounts help mitigate vibrations to give you a smoother and more comfortable ride. The seats utilize a new design for lasting comfort, and reduced fatigue. On select models, the instrument panel incorporates a high-end soft feel, combined with trim made of aluminum for an overall look that is very stylish. The instrument panel has been laid out in such a way that your controls are now easier to get to and see, with larger buttons and knobs, which are more convenient to grab. Spoil yourself with the available 8-inch IntelliLink touch-screen system that you can opt for on SLE and SLT trims. It lets you control your radio and make calls hands-free, wirelessly stream music from your phone, use the rear view camera, and operate the navigation system. Sierra 1500 comes with a choice of 3 powerful engines, a 4.3L V6 EcoTech3 Engine with 285hp, a 5.3L V8 with 355hp, and a 6.2L V8 with 420hp. You have the choice between the Crew Cab, Double Cab, and Regular Cab, and all except the Double Cab give you the option of two different box sizes and having towing capacities from 5,800-12,000lbs.* Stop By Today *Stop by Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
