2015 GMC Sierra 1500

114,753 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

306-445-3300

Denali

Location

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

114,753KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6410057
  Stock #: 20P070A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,753 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com Brand Image Awards. This GMC Sierra 1500 delivers a Gas 6.2L/376 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows, Window, power, rear sliding with rear defogger, Wheels, 4 - 20" x 9" (50.8 cm x 22.9 cm) Bright Machined Aluminum.*This GMC Sierra 1500 Comes Equipped with These Options *Wheelhouse liners, rear, Wheel, full-size spare, 17" (43.2 cm) steel, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Universal Home Remote, Underbody shield frame-mounted shields, includes front underbody shield starting behind front bumper and running to first cross-member, protecting front underbody, oil pan, differential case and transfer case, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking, Transfer case, 4WD, active electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (Included with 4WD models only.), Trailering equipment includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors, Tires, P275/55R20 all-season, blackwall, Tire, spare P265/70R17 all-season, blackwall.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: The GMC Sierra 1500 possesses chiseled features and distinct lines that not only make it look imposing, but increase how aerodynamic it is as well. In front, between the projector beam headlights, there is an incredibly striking and enormous chrome grille. While driving, it takes in a large portion of the air for cooling the engine, and lets the remainder glide across the truck. It is complimented by a bumper made of sculpted steel, a strong angled hood, and bulging fender flares. The changes made to the truck body, and the resulting improvements in air flow, add up to a quieter cabin for you and your passengers. Plus, its new hydraulic body mounts help mitigate vibrations to give you a smoother and more comfortable ride. The seats utilize a new design for lasting comfort, and reduced fatigue. On select models, the instrument panel incorporates a high-end soft feel, combined with trim made of aluminum for an overall look that is very stylish. The instrument panel has been laid out in such a way that your controls are now easier to get to and see, with larger buttons and knobs, which are more convenient to grab. Spoil yourself with the available 8-inch IntelliLink touch-screen system that you can opt for on SLE and SLT trims. It lets you control your radio and make calls hands-free, wirelessly stream music from your phone, use the rear view camera, and operate the navigation system. Sierra 1500 comes with a choice of 3 powerful engines, a 4.3L V6 EcoTech3 Engine with 285hp, a 5.3L V8 with 355hp, and a 6.2L V8 with 420hp. You have the choice between the Crew Cab, Double Cab, and Regular Cab, and all except the Double Cab give you the option of two different box sizes and having towing capacities from 5,800-12,000lbs.* Stop By Today *Stop by Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Running Boards/Side Steps
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Bed Liner
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Active suspension
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

