2015 GMC Sierra 1500

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hooks Tow Hitch Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Running Boards/Side Steps Windows Sliding Rear Window Privacy Glass Comfort Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Seating Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Cooled Front Seat(s) Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features Navigation System Bed Liner Back-Up Camera Adjustable Pedals Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Navigation from Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Active suspension WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Requires Subscription

