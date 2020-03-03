Menu
2015 GMC Sierra 2500

SLT

2015 GMC Sierra 2500

SLT

Location

Bridges Chevrolet Buick GM

2501 99 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S7

306-445-3300

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 211,000KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4746414
  • Stock #: 20244B
  • VIN: 1GT12ZE85FF104782
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

KBB.com Brand Image Awards. This GMC SIERRA 2500 boasts a Turbocharged Diesel V8 6.6L/403 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL V8, B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (397 hp [296.0 kW] @ 3000 rpm, 765 lb-ft of torque [1032.8 N-m] @ 1600 rpm) Includes (K40) exhaust brake.), Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows, Wheel, 18" x 8" (45.7 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare. Spare not included with (ZW9) pickup box delete unless a spare tire is ordered. (Requires 18" or 20" wheels and tires).*This GMC SIERRA 2500 Comes Equipped with These Options *Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, heavy-duty electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (Requires (L96) Vortec 6.0L V8 SFI engine or (LC8) 6.0L V8 SFI Gaseous engine.), Transfer case, electronic shift with rotary dial controls (Requires 4WD models.), Trailering equipment Trailering hitch platform 2.5" with a 2.0" insert for HD, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector to hook up parking lamps, backup lamps, right and left turn signals, an electric brake lead, battery and a ground, The trailer connector also includes the 4-way for use on trailers without brakes - park, brake/turn lamps (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup box delete or (9J4) rear bumper delete is ordered.), Tire Pressure Monitoring System (does not apply to spare tire), Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door (Not included when (ZW9) pickup box delete or (9J4) rear bumper delete is ordered.), Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry, Tailgate, locking, utilizes same key as ignition and door (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup box delete.), Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top, Steering, Recirculating Ball.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Tow Hitch
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO DIESEL V8 B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (397 hp [296.0 kW] @ 3000 rpm 765 lb-ft of torque [1032.8 N-m] @ 1600 rpm) Includes (K40) exhaust brake.)
  • Requires Subscription

