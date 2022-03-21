$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Yukon XL
SLT
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 9
- Mileage 178,000 KM
Vehicle Description
KBB.com Brand Image Awards. This GMC Yukon XL delivers a Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8, WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 N-m] @ 4100 rpm) (STD), Wireless Charging (Not compatible with all phones. Compliant batteries include QI and PMA technologies. Reference Mobile devices manual to confirm what type of battery it uses.), Wipers, front rain-sensing, intermittent.*This GMC Yukon XL Comes Equipped with These Options *Wiper, rear, Windshield style, acoustic laminated glass, Windows, power, all express down, front express up, Wheels, 18" x 8.5" (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) bright machined aluminum, Wheel, full-size spare, 17" (43.2 cm) steel, Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive, tow/haul mode and tap up/tap down shifting, Trailering equipment, heavy-duty includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector and 2" trailering receiver, Tow/haul mode selector button located at end of shift lever, Tools, mechanical jack and wheel wrench stored in rear quarter trim.* Expert Reviews!*As reported by KBB.com: If you need no-compromises hauling and towing ability, along with a no-compromises, first-rate interior, the 2015 GMC Yukon and Yukon XL are just the ticket. That goes double for the high-end Denali models.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Bridges Chevrolet Buick GMC, 2501 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 2X6 to claim your GMC Yukon XL!
Vehicle Features
